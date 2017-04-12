Niagara Street work to wrap up in summer

A $5.1-million project to update Welland watermains, sewers and sidewalks on Niagara Street should be wrapped this summer, says the city’s engineering design supervisor.



Chris Anders says the joint City of Welland-Niagara Region project will see the street repaved once all underground work is completed, and bike lanes added.



Construction started in summer 2016 with Phase 1, which was a lot more involved, says Anders, and included work on both city and regional watermains, storm sewers, the road and sidewalks.



He says the first phase of the work saw an area of Niagara Street shut down due to the Ministry of Labour saying it would be safer for construction workers. The project encompasses Niagara Street from Riverbank Street to just about Thorold Road.



“There were also some unanticipated issues in Phase 1. The construction company hit railway tracks, with a concrete base and ties, just below the surface.”



Anders says the tracks had been paved over in the past and it took more time to remove them.



“It’s an old area, you never know what you’ll come across.”



With the first phase complete, Provincial Construction, the company hired to do the work, is now on to the second phase, which involves city watermains, sidewalks and curbs.



The work is being carried out in increments, says Anders, with a few blocks done at a time to minimize the impact on area residents.



He says the contractor is working with St. Kevin church and Ross Public School to accommodate and not disrupt any functions the two may have, especially with Easter coming.



“There will always be one lane of traffic open, the plan is not to close the road.”



As work continues, Anders says, sidewalks will be pushed back a bit to account for bike lanes being added to the busy artery.



“We can’t make the roads too narrow.”



Anders says the whole area needed an upgrade, with cast iron watermains in the area being 50 to 60 years old, or older.



New watermains and lines going underground are all PVC, the industry standard these days, he says.



“You get better joints, and they are easier to repair,” he says.



