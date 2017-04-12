New water tower has more capacity

While it won’t quite drain Lake Erie when it goes online, Port Colborne’s new water tower will give the city more capacity than it’s had over the years.



Mayor John Maloney said the new tower, under construction on Barrick Road south of Elm Street, will hold 1.5 million gallons of water, a one-million gallon increase over the current tower at the corner of Sugarloaf and King streets.



Add in water storage at Reservoir Park, off of Elm Street near Rosedale Avenue, and the city will have 2.5 million gallons of water on hand, the mayor said.



“It (the new tower) should be in service by late July or early August. Once it’s up and tested, and there are no problems found, the old tower will taken out of service,” said Maloney.



That current tower has reached the end of its service life and will be decommissioned in 2018 and removed. The land it sits on is owned by Niagara Region, and Maloney said the property could be declared surplus and sold.



The next stage, he said, is to run a water line from the new facility under the Welland Canal to the east side of the city to service residential needs, and future commercial/industrial needs in the northeast employments lands off of Highway 140.



“We’re looking at the region coming up with plans and specifications in 2018, and construction of that line in 2020,” he said, adding those timelines could change.



Maloney would like to see the water line under the canal done sooner, so the city could have the employment lands serviced and ready for sale for potential buyers.



He said the second line under the canal will give the east side of Port Colborne more security in case there is a problem with the main line, which goes under the canal from the King Street water treatment plant to the Bell Street area.