A 53-year-old Fort Erie man is facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting last month of a 56-year-old woman in Oakville.

Halton Regional Police say the body of Angela Skorulski was found in her condominium on March 8.

Police then said they received a call from a “citizen” that led to the discovery of the woman who “was shot and died of her injuries at the scene.”

Right from the start, foul play was suspected and the service’s homicide squad took the case.

Skorulski was found inside her unit at 205 Lakeshore Rd. W., near Dorval Dr. and Rebecca St.

James Scordino was arrested without incident in Mississauga and charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators say the accused was known to Skorulski.

Scordino was to appear in court in Milton on Wednesday.

