Firefighter food drive Saturday in Port Colborne

Port Colborne Fire and Emergency Services firefighters will be in front of Sobeys Saturday holding an Easter Food Drive for Port Cares Reach Out Centre Food Bank.

Firefighters will be at the grocery store at 287 Westside Rd. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



While any food donations are accepted, Port Cares and firefighters have a shopping list of items that are needed for the food. The items include: fresh fruit and vegetables, fresh and canned meat, eggs, rice, baby formula and food, peanut butter, baked beans, powdered milk, large juice bottles, pasta and sauce, deodorant, and shampoo and soap.