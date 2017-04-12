Easter Bunny coming to Welland

The Easter Bunny is coming to Merritt Island Saturday, and he’ll have plenty of chocolate for all children who come out.



Steve Dube, chair of the annual Easter egg hunt put on by Welland Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, says the 22nd annual event takes place rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a total of 10 hunts throughout the day.



In addition to the Easter egg hunts, there will be fire trucks on display, face painting, a fish pond, a maze, a colouring contest, entertainment, Sparky the Fire Dog, and the Easter Bunny.



He says the event wouldn’t be possible without the support of local businesses and all of the volunteers who come out. Some of the volunteers are kids that have taken part in the hunt in the past.



“We have about 40 student volunteers every year.”



Unlike other Easter egg hunts, children pick up golf balls instead of chocolates, on the grass at Merritt Island, and there are different time periods for different age groups. It prevents a mad rush and someone getting hurt, says Dube.



The event raises on average $5,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Niagara.



“It’s not all about making money. It’s about children participating and giving back … making sure the proceeds help other kids in the community.”



The event costs $3 to participate, and it costs 50 cents per ticket for carnival games. It’s free to come and watch.



The hunt times are 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for kids one to three years old; 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. for kids four to seven years old; 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. for kids eight to 10 years old; 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. for kids 11 to 15 years old; and noon and 2:30 p.m. for families.



For more information, see easteregghunt.ca.

