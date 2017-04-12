ADOPT A PET: Neptune awaits a new world

Here are some of the animals available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society this week.

For more information on adoption or other issues, phone the shelter at 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions cost $50. Kittens two to four months old are $100. Rabies vaccinations are now included in adoption fees. Cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic for $67 by phoning 905-688-7722 ext. 2.

Cats

Igor: male black, one year.

Mew: male, domestic shorthair, black, six years

Greg: male, domestic shorthair, black, seven years

Sean: male, domestic shorthair, black and white, one year

Macaroni: male, domestic shorthair, eight months

Gustav: male, domestic shorthair, one year

Trudy: female, domestic shorthair, seven years

Neptune: male, domestic shorthair, two years

Chakra: male, domestic shorthair, five months

Marmalade: male, domestic shorthair, two years

Celine: female, domestic medium hair, three years

Pumpkin: female, domestic shorthair, one year

•••

Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.

For $50, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.

Charles and Diana: two black kittens, eight months old, short hair, black, would like to be adopted together, shy need some TLC

Cecily: eight months old, female, short hair, brown tabby, very outgoing and companionable but not cuddly, needs a quiet loving home

Mittens: 11 years old, female, short hair, black with white feet, lovely and affectionate