Truth and reconciliation to heal past wounds

Asking for forgiveness is the right thing to do, says one of the organizers of a truth and reconciliation conference taking place in Stevensville and St. Catharines on Easter weekend.

The event, hosted by three United Churches, has been struck to reach out to the Aboriginal community and “heal past hurts” over issues such as residential schools, government-sponsored institutions that forced Indigenous children to forget their own heritage and assimilate into Canadian culture.

In 2008, former prime minister Stephen Harper offered an official apology, on behalf of the Canadian government, to the communities affected by residential schools.

The three-day event will welcome special guest Dr. Matthew Coon Come, Grand Chief of the Grand Council of the Crees and the chairperson of the Cree Regional Authority.

He is a national and international indigenous leader and advocate for Aboriginal peoples’ human rights.

Martha Lockwood, pastor at People’s Memorial United Church in Ridgeway, says it is necessary for faith communities to extend this offering.

“We need to move forward – we need to live together, respect and understand each other,” said Lockwood.

Dr. Coon Come will speak on a number of topics like land treaties and government agreements, residential schools, missing and murdered Aboriginal women and respecting our commitment to Mother Earth.

Events will take place on Fri. Apr. 21 at Silver Spire United Church in St. Catharines, on Sat. Apr. 22 at First Grantham United in St. Catharines, and on Sun. Apr. 23 at St. John’s United in Stevensville.

For more information, contact Lockwood at revmarta@yahoo.ca