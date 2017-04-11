The singer behind one of pop music’s biggest anthems in recent years heads to the Fallsview Casino in July.

Rachel Platten, whose Fight Song was unavoidable during the summer of 2015, will play the casino’s Avalon Ballroom July 6.

The Massachusetts-raised singer had been chipping away at pop stardom for 12 years before the first song from her third album, Wildfire, struck a chord. It was prevalent in TV shows like Pretty Little Liars and Revenge, along with the trailer for Supergirl. It would become the official anthem for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, reaching #6 on the Billboard pop chart.

Tickets start at $40.

Also coming to Fallsview in July is the revived Righteous Brothers with Bill Medley and new singer Bucky Heard, replacing the late Bobby Hatfield. They play July 13 and 14, tickets starting at $35.

Rounding out the July line-up are the O’Jays July 7 and 8 ($40), Ballando Con Milly July 15 and 16 ($80), and an extended run of Spirit of the Dance July 20 to 30 ($25). The Songwriters Series returns July 15 with John Ford Coley. ($40).

Tickets for all July shows go on sale Friday (April 14), noon, at www.ticketmaster.ca, the Fallsview box office on show dates, or by phoning 1-877-833-3110.