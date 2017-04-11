New fire chief for Fort Erie

The Fort Erie Fire Department has found its newest leader.

Through a press release, it was announced Thursday night that Ed Melanson, a former local volunteer firefighter, will be named the new head of fire services in Fort Erie.

“Ed’s passion for and knowledge of the Fort Erie Fire Department will be a great asset as we prepare for the future under a new management team”, said interim fire chief Keith German, who will be retiring at the end of next month.

German has been at the head of the fire department since the Town parted ways with Larry Coplen late last year, who was in charge of the FEFD since 2009.

Currently a training officer with the City of Brampton Fire and Emergency Services, Melanson began his firefighting career in 2005 as a volunteer with the FEFD, eventually rising to the rank of captain in station No. 3.

As a trainer and mentor to other volunteers, he served eight years as president of the East Bertie Volunteer Firefighters Association and has been active in several minor sports and community associations.

“As the former General Manager of Aero-Safe Group, Mr. Melanson brings to the role a unique combination of business acumen and fire service expertise”, said Tom Kuchyt, chief administrative officer.