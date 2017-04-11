GNCC appoints new members

There’s new blood on the Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce board of directors, allowing the organization to better represent its growing membership, says executive director Mishka Balsom.

The chamber announced Tuesday that two new members have been appointed to its board for the next two years — Colleen Fleming from C. Fleming and Associates Ltd. and Marianne Tykolis-Casy who co-owns Stevensville Lawn Service, Stevensville Garden Gallery and Safari Niagara.

Balsom said GNCC represents more than 1,600 member businesses, making it the third largest chamber in Ontario, with a “growing membership and a very high retention rate.” The organization hopes to build on those successes in years to come.

“We are dedicated to supporting the success of business and organization to ensure that our region experiences long-term prosperity,” she said.

There has also been a change of leadership for the chamber. Neil Thornton, from The Thornton Group in Ridgeway, will take the helm of the board from Ian Kowalchuk.

Other returning board members include Janice Arnoldi from Janice and Robin Communications, John Clark from Welland restaurant M.T. Bellies, Brandon Currie from Sun Life Financial, and motivational speaker and trainer Ruth Unrau.

Balsom said many of the GNCC board members are involved in different associations Niagara-wide, “which I think is important to have.”

“It’s good for us. We need to communicate with one another and be transparent about what we’re doing,” she said.

Wade Stayzer, who led the chamber’s nominating committee, said the organization is pleased to welcome “the talent, industry expertise and regionwide knowledge of these respected individuals.”

“We are looking forward to their contributions as we continue to support Niagara businesses in their success,” he said in a media release.

In addition to including representation from all Niagara municipalities, the board membership changes have also ensured that half the members are women.

“This is about ensuring our board is fully representative of our membership and the Niagara Region,” Kowalchuk said.

“It is a proud moment for our organization to be guided by so many diverse voices,” he added.

ABenner@postmedia.com