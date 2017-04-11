Canada 150 celebrations to be a hit

Ridgeway will be the official headquarters for Fort Erie’s Canada 150 celebrations this summer.

On Canada Day weekend, from June 30 to July 2, an elaborate three-day event organized by a committee through the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 230, will take over the community.

“We’ve been working very hard behind the scenes to put together a great celebration,” says John Hill, one of the event’s organizers.

“This is a very robust program we’ve put together,” he added.

There will be live music at the Ridgeway Village Square, a parade, elaborate heritage displays, vintage military vehicles and pieces depicting local railroad history, reenactments, a car show, historic tours of the Battlefield Park, a time capsule for young students to add to, and a lot more.

Everything is coming together smoothly, but it is hoped the community will keep showing interest and get involved.

“We’re continually looking for more sponsorship,” said Hill.

Anyone looking to get involved or contribute to sponsorship needs can make arrangements by contacting Hill at john.40.hill@gmail.com.

Co-organizer Mark Wilkie has also been working tirelessly on Facebook, providing updates on new developments, features and activities that will be a part of the three-day celebration.

The Facebook page is called ‘Canada 150 – Where it All Began’ and is full of information about this summer’s major function.