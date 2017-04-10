Police seeking man who gave schoolyard kids candy

Niagara police are looking for a man who raised suspicions by talking to children at a St. Catharines elementary school Monday.

Niagara Regional Police say no criminal actions are being alleged against the man who is believed to be in his 60s. Police, however, would like to speak to him because “the appropriateness of his actions are of concern,” said a media release issued Monday afternoon.

Police were called to St. Denis Catholic Elementary School near the intersection of Carlton and Lake streets at about 10:45 a.m., after two members of the community were concerned about an older man standing near a fence, talking to a group of children in the schoolyard.

Police say the witnesses took photographs of the man and called police.

Police and school staff later determined that the man left the area after giving chewing gum to the children in the schoolyard.

“We have a concern that a stranger would approach unknown children in a school and give them candy,” said NRP Const. Phil Gavin.

“We would like to ID the male to discuss his intentions and the appropriateness of his actions,” he said.

Gavin also posted the photograph of the man on Twitter, and wrote: “Stranger giving gum to kids in a schoolyard. Bad idea.”

The man is described as white, 60 to 70 years old with a medium build, about 5-foot-8 tall, gray hair and facial hair, wearing glasses, a green baseball hat, blue jeans, black running shoes with a white sole, a plaid burgundy blue and white lumberjack style sweater, a blue coat with brown collar, and a blue sweater.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 905-688-4111 ext. 4233.