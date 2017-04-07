Vimy Ridge oak now grows in St. Catharines

There wasn’t much left of Vimy Ridge after the battle in April, 1917.

“Everything was blasted to hell on Vimy Ridge over three days of bombardment. ... Everything was just obliterated,” said Robin McDonald, a member of St. Catharines green advisory committee.

A grove of English oak trees had once graced that hill in northern France. But by the time the smoke cleared and the German forces were defeated, those once proud trees were reduced to little more than splinters.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Satruday, as the community gathers to recognize the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge near the cenotaph at Memorial Park, they will discover a newly planted oak tree that is a direct descendants of the oak trees that once grew on Vimy Ridge.

Lt. Leslie Miller, a 27-year-old signals officer from Scarborough, Ontario area, was at Vimy Ridge in the wake of that bloody battle.

McDonald said Miller’s war diary “is very revealing of his character.”

“He loved people, he loved conversing with his friends and he also had a profound interest in nature. He made some very interesting notations about the value of preserving and planting trees.”

And although nothing could be done for the about 3,500 Canadian soldiers who died in that battlefield, Miller found another casualty he felt he could help.

He found the remains of an oak tree half buried in the devastation, and gathered a handful of acorns from the dying tree. He mailed them home, asking his family to plant them in their orchard.

When Miller finally returned from the war in 1919, about 10 oak saplings awaited him.

McDonald said decades later, his family was driving through the countryside when they noticed a sign identifying the property as Vimy Oaks Farm. McDonald said his father stopped to learn more about the farm, and it was the start of a lifelong friendship with Miller who died in 1979 at the age of 90.

McDonald, who worked on Miller’s farm with his older brother Monty, said Miller’s dream was to one day return to Vimy Ridge to plant new oak trees that had descended from those acorns he mailed home after the battle.

“There’s a dream that (Miller) had,” McDonald said. “A vision that he had that will come to fulfillment to honour in a sense and bring back some positivity from this devastation of that horrible battlefield.”

Although Miller was never able to realize that dream, McDonald teamed up with his brother Monty a few years ago to establish an organization called the Vimy Oaks Legacy Corp. hoping to finally make Miller’s dream come true.

Working with the Vimy Foundation, McDonald said four or five acres of property was purchased near the Vimy Ridge monument in France. The organization plans to create a centennial park there, with 100 oak trees grown from the acorns from those trees Miller sent home after the battle.

That project likely won’t happen until Remembrance Day, 2018, because the property is still being prepared for the park.

McDonald said unexploded ordinates are still being discovered there.

But in addition to the oak trees planned for Vimy Ridge, McDonald said they also have more than 100 oak tree saplings that are being distributed across Canada, being planted at suitable memorial sites such as cenotaphs, schools, and legions.

“That has provoked a tremendous response,” he said.

But McDonald said the tree planted Monday by St. Catharines city parks workers, near a cedar bush on the edge of the Memorial Park property, was the first of those Vimy Ridge oak trees to be planted across the country.

