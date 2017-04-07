MOURADIAN: Young MPP should take the high road

I read with great interest the comments that four of our MPPs made about their expectations in the upcoming provincial budget as reported in this paper on March 28.

Three of the MPPs simply commented on what they thought they would like to see in the budget, but the comments made by the Niagara West–Glanbrook MPP took a slightly different twist, and it is that twist I want to comment on.

First let me be clear that this is not an attack on Sam Oosterhoff, but simply my observations to help him to have a better start out of the gate. He is our next generation of politicians and, frankly, I wish more and more young people would take such an interest in how we are governed. We old folk are getting tired and we do need new blood with new perspectives. That is why his comments puzzled me.

Instead of taking the high road and simply talking about his wishes for the budget (which he did in the last sentence of the article), he chose to cast aspersions on the integrity of an entire political party that he will have to work with as long as he serves the people. He suggested that the government will be putting out a fake budget and that all governments make promises to get elected and then they fail to follow through. Not in my mind a way to make others want to work with you.

You see, we affect this world in only two ways; either positive or negative. And in my humble opinion this is pretty negative. My hope is that this MPP does not get caught up in the U.S. style of politics where instead of dealing with the issues respectfully, they attack the integrity of the opposition.

I do understand that in our parliamentary system of government is it the job of the opposition to hold the government of the day accountable, but there are two ways to accomplish that and personal attacks on the ethical integrity of an entire group of people will only lead to more division and more conflict.

There is an old saying that Mr. Oosterhoff might be familiar with: “do unto others …” I guess to me his remarks did not seem to follow that code of conduct.

So, here is my recommendation for Mr. Oosterhoff. Affect others in a more positive way, and as a faith-based person I know you know exactly what I mean. You are part of our next generation of leaders and you have an opportunity to leave a legacy. What that legacy looks like is entirely up to you, not them.

It all comes from how you act and react to what they do to you. It comes from the tone your words take. Always keep in mind that intent and impact are always linked together. When the intent of your words are trying to do your job to hold the government accountable make sure the impact of those words do not miss the mark.

Stop listening to the two per cent of angry constituents who cannot be satisfied no matter what is in the budget, but look at what is best for the other 98 per cent and how that budget affects them.

We have to stop seeing our parliamentary system as a war between ideologies or a mentality that everyone is only in it for themselves. I know many elected officials who are of high integrity and all they want to do is serve the people without any hidden agenda, something I believe you aspire to as well.

So, please take off the gloves, put down the battle flag and start treating others as you would want to be treated. And even if you feel that they are not treating you well, then take the high road and turn the other cheek and show your detractors how well you have been raised.

— Ted Mouradian is a professional speaker and author, writing on workplace employee management issues. He is a former chairman of the St. Catharines mayor’s committee on community and race relations and president of the 2 Percent Factor Inc. He can be reached at ted@the2percentfactor.com.