Campion headed to Ottawa

Welland Mayor Frank Campion, CAO Gary Long, and Dan Degazio, the city’s director of economic development, will meet with numerous ministries and agencies when they visit Ottawa this coming week to raise the Rose City’s profile.



“Our government relations strategy is working and we’re seeing the results,” said Campion, in a release.



“We’re looking forward to developing relationships in Ottawa, raising the City’s profile, and soliciting federal support for our current projects and strategic initiatives,” he said.



Long said it’s important the city capitalize on opportunities to shape and influence public policy.



“The federal government has signaled their interest in working collaboratively with municipalities on priorities such as infrastructure renewal, global competitiveness, and innovation, and we’re keen to showcase our increased growth and development, and discuss economic opportunities,” said Long.



The three men will meet with the office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, office of the Minister of Transportation, office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Canada Post, Export Development Canada, and Federation of Canadian Municipalities.



Niagara Centre MP Vance Badawey said the Liberal government has committed to being open, accessible, and willing to engage in dialogue with all Canadians, including cities and municipalities.



“In order to best serve the citizens of Niagara Centre it is important that all levels of government foster productive dialogue with one another. As such, I am quite pleased to welcome Mayor Campion and his team to Ottawa, and I look forward to sitting down with Team Welland and the ministries scheduled, to discuss the issues affecting the city,” he said in a release.













