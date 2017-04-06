Algoma Central Corp.’s newest vessel, Algoma Strongfield, is on its maiden voyage to Canada, from a Chinese shipyard, where it will join three of its sister ships plying the waters of the St. Lawrence Seaway system and Great Lakes.



Gregg Ruhl, a senior vice-president at the St. Catharines-based shipping company, said the vessel will arrive sometime in early June and is nearly in the Philippines now.



Ruhl says the two-month trip will see the laker cross the Pacific Ocean and use the Panama Canal, before travelling up the East Coast of the U.S. and Canada through the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.



“It’s a good time of year to cross the Pacific,” he said.



The Equinox Class vessel will join Algoma Equinox, Algoma Harvester and the G3 Canada Ltd.-owned G3 Marquis operated by Algoma once it arrives and will service Algoma’s agriculture and iron ore trades.



Ruhl said Algoma Strongfield, the second vessel to be named after a variety of Canadian wheat, is making the journey under a foreign flag, with an international delivery crew, and will be reflagged and crewed by Canadian seafarers when it reaches Canada. He said there will probably be an arrival ceremony for the vessel, which will carry a St. Catharines registry on its stern.



“We are looking forward to the Algoma Strongfield’s arrival in Canada this summer,” Ken Bloch Soerensen, Algoma president and CEO, said in a release. “The completion and delivery of this ship was delayed by the bankruptcy of the shipyard at which she was being built; however, liquidation of the shipyard enabled us to acquire the vessel at an attractive price.”



Ruhl said seven more Equinox Class gearless bulker carriers, including two 195-metre self-unloaders and five 222-metre self-unloaders are under construction. Two are being built in Chinese shipyards, while the other five are being at a shipyard in Croatia. Two of the ships are scheduled to be delivered in time to enter service during 2017.



dajohnson@postmedia.com

Twitter: @DaveJTheTrib



About Algoma

Algoma Central Corp. operates the largest Canadian flag fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence waterway, including self-unloading dry-bulk carriers, gearless dry bulk carriers and product tankers. Algoma also has interests in ocean dry-bulk vessels operating in international markets and provides ship management services for other ship owners.

