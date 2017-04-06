Rabid raccoon found in Port Colborne

Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry staff were dropping off 1,000 baits containing an oral rabies vaccine in Port Colborne after a rabid raccoon was found in the city.



The drop off area was from Neff Street to the north, Lake Erie to the south, west to Rosemount Avenue and east to Humboldt Parkway, said the City of Port Colborne in a release on its website.



“We hope this is will not be a big epidemic, it’s just one animal at this time. Residents shouldn’t panic or be frightened, we just wanted them to be aware,” said Mayor John Maloney Thursday morning.



Maloney said the city was notified Wednesday morning about the rabid raccoon, but he said there was no indication of where it was found.



Once confirmation about the animal being rabid was received from the ministry’s Peterborough office, both the city and Niagara Region Public Health issued notices to local media, schools in the city, and anyone who may come in contact with animals while out, said the mayor.



He said the list included postal workers, police, paramedics, firefighters and city staff.



“We wanted people to be aware and be safe, and to not approach any animals not acting normally, like raccoons out during the day. Raccoons are normally nocturnal,” said Maloney.



Niagara’s public health unit said since December 2015 there have been 16 animals with rabies in Niagara, and a total of 296 in Hamilton, Halton, Niagara and the surrounding area.



Its release said the ministry, along with SPCAs and humane societies, are continuing to conduct increased surveillance activities for animals with rabies.



“As well, with warmer weather arriving, animals will be more active. Given this combination it is possible that more animals with rabies will be identified in Niagara in the coming weeks,” it said.



The health unit said an animal with rabies may not display symptoms, and “so all animal bites or scratches, however mild, must be assessed by a health professional as soon as possible to ensure the person bitten/scratched is not at risk.” Any animal bites and scratches to humans should be reported to public health at 905-688-8248, ext. 7269 or toll free 1-888-505-6074.



Port Colborne’s release said the bait, about the size of a loonie, put out by ministry staff is used to control both fox and raccoon strains of rabies.



“Exposure to the bait is not harmful to people or pets; however, in the unlikely event that people or pets come in contact with the vaccine contained in the bait, contacting a doctor or veterinarian as a precaution is recommended,” the city’s release said.



The bait formula coats the blister pack containing the vaccine. This formula consists of vegetable based fats, wax, icing sugar, vegetable oil, artificial marshmallow flavour and dark-green food grade fat-soluble dye.



“Residents are encouraged to talk with their family members and advise them that if they see the vaccines, to leave them in place so they are available for wildlife.”



Port Colborne residents should report wild animals exhibiting abnormal behaviour (particularly raccoons) to the Welland SPCA at 905-735-1552 or the ministry’s rabies hotline at 1-888-574-6656





Tips for protecting yourself against rabies

• Ensure pet dogs and cats have current rabies vaccinations (typically needed annually by law)

• Prevent pet dogs and cats from roaming off-leash or unsupervised

• Avoid all contact with wild animals and prevent contact between pets and wildlife

• Report wild animals exhibiting abnormal behaviour (particularly raccoons) to either local animal control services or directly to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry