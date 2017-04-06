Big changes in store at Niagara District Airport

Niagara District Airport’s commission is pushing for business development at the facility as it announces big changes that will start unfolding next month.

The airport commission’s annual general meeting Wednesday was an evening full of announcements with regard to developments in the near future which were said will greatly expand operations.

Before the meeting began commission vice-chair Robin Garrett outlined the airport’s role of contributing $30 million to the local economy, while projecting a 15 per cent increase in the near future.

“Traffic at the airport is consistently increasing, with projected 37,000 plus air movements for 2017,” she said. “With Toronto’s Pearson airport reaching its capacity by 2026 there is a significant need for area airports to grow, and Niagara District is positioned to deal with expansion of services.”

Commission chair Terry Flynn, described the airport developments with the goal of being “Niagara Region’s hassle-free hub offering VIP service to leisure and business travellers and recreational flyers.”

After initiating scheduled passenger service to Toronto last September, the next stage of expansion will be the addition of aircraft hangars at the southwest area of the property.

“In terms of revenue generation, the airport has been approved for a solar project through the Solar FIT program, and expects construction of the solar farm at the southeast corner of the property this summer.”

Len O’Connor, the airport’s newly appointed chief executive officer set the stage for anticipating the expansion of passenger service.

“Greater Toronto Airline has gained experience over the winter months, and is expanding operations.”

He noted that “within a 500-mile radius of Niagara District the vision is to connect with passenger service to Ottawa, Montreal, and south of the border to business centres of Boston, New York, Washington and Chicago.”

“There are no plans to bring in 747s, but we certainly anticipate handling Q400’s which are quiet aircraft with a capacity of 70 passengers.”

O’Connor also said “in 2018 Transport Canada will be constructing a new flight service station at the airport, which will be a good deal higher than the current tower.”

“This combined with the airport’s certification for on-site 24-hour customs clearance 365 days a year, and a proposal for on-site passenger screening by Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) is the coming together of multiple aspects for the overall business development of a regional airport.”

While the commission has been working hard on developments, the big news of the night was shared by Greater Toronto Airline president Chris Nowrouzi.

“After six months of stable scheduled flights between Niagara District Airport and the downtown Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, beginning May 1 FLYGTA will expand its current weekday service of four flights a day to six flights, plus the addition of four flights on weekends.”

Nowrouzi received acknowledgement from Wednesday’s audience upon mentioning the four-hour round trip drive from Niagara to downtown Toronto, while dealing with traffic issues. He was applauded on the offer of the alternative 12-minute flight, with a 10-minute check-in time.

“GTA’s aircraft are either a 6 seat executive or an 8 seat commuter, both of which offer beverages and snacks on board. GTA has a simple online booking system, and our service is personal,” he said.

The expansion news continued with Nowrouzi announcing the plans for construction of an “approved maintenance organization” facility at the Niagara airport. The privately funded new building will be nearly 3,600 square metres, equipped and able to maintain jets and large aircraft.

“This will further allow larger passenger scheduled aircraft to be serviced at Niagara District, with the benefits of creating several highly skilled jobs and increase revenue for the airport,” he said.

Attending the Commission meeting were representatives of Artesian Airport Developments, Inc., Brad Lounsbury and Andrew Duffy, who anticipate construction of the AMO hangar facility beginning this summer.

“We’ve been working with the CEO and commission for some time, and it’s exciting to be part of the overall growth and development of Niagara District Airport,” Lounsbury said. “Considering the business and tourism opportunities in the Niagara region, this facility will greatly enhance the aviation services available for maintenance and overhaul of larger aircraft.”

Also Wednesday, commission chair Terry Flynn introduced the airport’s new manager of airside/groundside services, Jamie Smith.