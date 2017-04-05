A local volunteer group is looking for adult bicycles that can be refurbished and distributed to the migrant workers who will make good use of them.

They can be a bit rusted or in need a new seat, brakes or tires,” said Mark Gaudet, an avid cyclist with some training in bike repair.

“Maybe it’s time to give it away and help someone who cold really make good use of it.”

Two years ago he teamed up with Terry Weiner, who restores old cars, to provide safe, refurbished bikes to farm workers.

The men, both retired, met in 2015, just months after arriving in NOTL as newcomers. Each became involved in the community - Gaudet as a cycling wine tour guide, and Weiner as a volunteer driver, where he learned about farm workers’ transportation needs.

Migrant farm workers, says Gaudet, are so important to the economy of our wine and fruit industry, and they depend on bikes as their main form of transportation.

He often saw farm workers riding their bikes on rural roads, or shopping for groceries with their bikes parked outside. Both men noticed the bikes were sometimes in poor condition, and decided to do something about it. After doing some research, they formed Bikes for Farmworkers-NOTL, based on a similar organization in Beamsville, where one of the local churches collected donations from parishioners to support the start-up of a bike repair workshop.

Gaudet and Weiner were given a few bikes from the Beamsville program and have been collecting bikes locally through word-of-mouth. At first they worked on the bikes in their garages, using personal funds for basic supplies. A 50-point checklist was created to use as a guide to ensure every bike was safe and road-worthy. Bikes were also equipped with donated reflectors and bells.

Last year 14 refurbished bikes were donated for a raffle during the June Migrant Workers Festival and another 25 were sold directly to workers at nearby farms over the summer.

In January, Lloyd Redekopp offered them space in the basement of the old Virgil Public School building, providing them with a workshop to collect, repair, and store bikes year around. With the help of additional volunteers, Bikes for Farmworkers-NOTL has 60 bikes ready for distribution and accumulated bike repair supplies to process more bikes. The group has a goal of providing 100 bikes to area farmworkers in 2017.

Their long-term goal, says Gaudet, is to build a small-scale, used-bike sourcing and refurbishing operation, run by volunteers on a not-for-profit basis.

“We’re hoping to build a sustainable, low-cost volunteer-driven program, moving ahead in measurable paces,” he said.

They charge $20 for a bike, and that goes back into the operation for supplies.

“We have a large range of styles, and when we’re finished with them, they look pretty good.”

They are hoping to establish regular hours at their Virgil workshop. They are there most Tuesday and Thursday mornings for anyone who would like to drop off a bike, and would like to include Thursday evenings for the workers to stop by when they’re done on the farm.

For more information, or to arrange for a bike pick-up, please contact Mark Gaudet at 647-963-6668 or Terry Weiner at 905-321-8638.