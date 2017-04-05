Niagara Falls represented at national championships
Calia Brazeau, left, and Kristin Bortolon, both from Niagara Falls, won medals at the Canadian Ringette Championships that wrapped up last Saturday in Leduc, Alta.
Two players from Niagara Falls returned from the 2017 Canadian Ringette Championships in Alberta with medals.
Calia Brazeau, 15, settled for silver after the Cambridge Turbos dropped a 4-3 decision to New Brunswick in the double A under-16 final.
Kristin Bortolon, 26, won a bronze medal, as the Waterloo Wildfire doubled the Richmond Hill 2-1 in the third-place final in the national tournament held in Leduc, Alta.
After finishing third at the Ontario championships, the Turbos earned a berth to the nationals. They blanked Manitoba 5-0 in their opening game of pool play and rebounded from a 5-3 loss to St. Albert, Alta., with victories over Regina, 8-7; Nova Scotia, 9-3; Team Alberta, 7-5; and Quebec, 7-3.
The Turbos placed first in pool play at the 21-team, double A under-16 championships. They defeated Team Saskatchewan in the quarter-finals, 8-2; and Team Alberta in the semifinals, 4-3; to advance to the gold medal game.
Bortolon, like Brazeau a defensive specialist, has played in the National Ringette League for seven seasons and with the Wildfire this year.
Waterloo earned a ticket to the Canadian championships by finishing among the top eight teams in the nation.
During the round robin, the Wildfire had five victories – Calgary, 6-5; Edmonton, 7-6; Richmond Hill, 3-1; Black Gold Rush, 5-1; Ottawa, 6-2 – and two losses – Cambridge, 6-4; Atlantic Attack, 10-7.
Brazeau and Bortolon are both graduates of the Niagara Falls Daredevils ringette program.