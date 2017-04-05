Cab company trying to fix late-night problems

Kris Dube

Anyone who has tried to get a taxi home late at night on a weekend in Fort Erie knows how difficult that can be.

But the man in charge of the only cab service in town says his company is working on solutions while also adjusting to new rules.

In June, the Niagara Regional Police Services board amended its licensing bylaw for the regulation of taxi companies.

The regulations are intended to promote public safety and consumer protection by ensuring drivers and vehicles in both the ride-sharing and taxi industries are safe and properly insured, said a press release issued by the Niagara Regional Police Service board, at the time of the changes.

Central Taxi is owned by Coventry Connections, an Ottawa-based company that owns multiple transportation services around the province.

President Hanif Patni admits there is a gap in Fort Erie that needs to improve but the current situation is a result of his employees needing to feed their families, he said.

With a much higher volume of calls being dispatched to Niagara Falls, it’s hard for drivers to stay in Fort Erie.

“You can’t have a situation where you hire 10 drivers or so – and they’re all sitting there, hardly getting any work,” said Patni.

“This is a problem that has always plagued us in places like Fort Erie.”

He said improvements to their dispatch system and adapting to the new legislation should improve service in town.

“It’s not a problem that will be addressed overnight, or quickly,” he said.

In July, the police board will review many of the revisions to the bylaw and chair Bob Gale says he hasn’t received negative comments in recent months about this issue in Fort Erie.

“If there’s complaints – if people aren’t happy with the service – Uber or taxi – we want to hear about it,” he said.

Quotas on drivers have been removed, another move that will be assessed this summer.

“That might go out the door – depending on what the board and public says,” said Gale, a Niagara Falls regional councillor and one of three politicians that sit on the NRPS board.

The push in Fort Erie for improved taxi service was brought forward by Ward 1 Coun. George McDermott in May, 2015.

Currently, there is only one company with licensed drivers in Fort Erie, but many of them choose to work in Niagara Falls late at night.

There are 13 taxi plates registered to drivers in Fort Erie.

McDermott told the Times dissatisfaction over the odds of getting a cab in a reasonable time frame seem to have dissipated.

“I don’t know if it’s because of all the noise we made at the police board,” said McDermott.

However, he says the local opinion of the cab situation fluctuates and sometimes there isn’t an issue.

If a monopoly does a favourable job serving the community it covers, then that’s fine, said the councillor for Fort Erie’s Bridgeburg area.

“When they drop the ball on you – that’s when the problems arise,” he said.

On social media, several residents and people who work in the service industry late at night disputed claims that the situation with taxis in Fort Erie has improved.

Katie Nagy, a bartender at two local bars, said finding a safe ride home for patrons at closing time has been a “nightmare” on many occasions.

Others described experiences involving waits for several hours or not having a cab sent at all due to the high volume of calls elsewhere in the region.

Uber is legal in Niagara, but it is a rarity to find a driver in Fort Erie, as most are stationed out of Niagara Falls.

Inquiries to Uber’s press department have not been answered.

There are other services in Fort Erie like Speedy Cab as well as My Ride, but they are not licensed by the police board.

Gale says these types of companies remain a concern and that they are actively investigated by the NRP’s licensing department when it hears about them operating in Niagara.