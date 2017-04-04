No objections to Outlet Collection expansion

There were no objections at a public meeting Monday to proposed plans at the Outlet Collection at Niagara mall in Niagara-on-the-Lake to expand its activities and services.

Ivanhoe Cambridge, the owner of the outdoor mall complex at 300 Taylor Rd., is asking the town for a zoning bylaw amendment to allow mobile food trucks, special events, a postal outlet and a pet grooming facility.

The company’s senior vice-president of retail development, David Baffe, told town councillors at committee-of-the-whole that the initiatives would cost $1.5 million.

He said a proposed picnic area with food trucks would enhance the outdoor space at the mall and special events could also be held there.

Baffe said that six million people visit the mall annually and the company has invested $230 million so far in the property.

A staff report will be prepared on the zoning bylaw amendment before it comes to council for a decision.