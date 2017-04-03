R.J. Clarke believes revenge is a dish that definitely tastes better when it is served cold.

“Winning certainly tastes sweeter after you wait a bit and it felt great to beat him (Max Tomies) and get revenge in front of all my family and friends,” the 13-year-old St. Catharines Boxing Club fighter said after improving his record to 6-3 with the victory Friday night at the 24th annual Ray McGibbon Gloves. “I was excited to fight him again and get even with him.”

“After I lose, I always get motivated to beat the guy in the rematch.”

After losing a split decision to Bramalea Boxing Clubs’s Max Tomies in the 48-kilogram cadet class at the Brampton Cup Feb. 3, it was Clarke who enjoyed the hometown advantage this time around with a large contingent of family and friends gathered ringside to cheer him on at St. Catharines Optimist Club.

“Having everyone here cheering for me definitely gives me confidence and that extra boost,” the Grade 8 student at William Hamilton Merritt Public School in St. Catharines said. “My family has always supported me in boxing and that makes a big difference. My papa (Rob Sowery) got me involved in boxing and I am love fighting and training.”

His mother, Iesha Clarke, has seen an improvement in all areas of her son’s life since he joined boxing three years ago, and she recommends boxing classes for all young people who want to get in shape and gain confidence.

“R.J. wasn’t the biggest kid, so getting him into boxing gave him the confidence to get out there in life,” she said. “Boxing gives him confidence, strength. He does better at school and it gives him the drive to keep trying and not give up.”

In the ring, both the boxers were only 13 years old and weighed a little more than 105 pounds, but the punches thrown were fast and furious, with the impact to knock down most people. In the end, Clarke was able to beat Tomies with a stiff jab that kept his opponent off-balance throughout the three-round fight.

“R.J. fought awesome and used his reach to keep Tomies off him,” St. Catharines Boxing Club coach Paul Zahra said. “Me and coaches Joe (Corrigan), Ray (McGibbon), Keith (Murphy) and John (Robertson) are proud of him.”

“He definitely has a future and could be fighting in the 2021 (Canada) Summer Games that will he here in this area.”

The St. Catharines club had seven fighters competing Friday night and continues to turn out skilled boxers from its gym on Niagara Street. Currently, the club has 2017 Golden Glove Champion Dan Ryan training in the gym with his eyes on the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

This is McGibbon’s 26th year coaching at the club, but he also is proud to have been involved with boxing clubs in Niagara Falls and Welland.

“I have been in boxing since I was 17 and have coached with Brian Kelly and Pat Kelly from the Niagara Falls Boxing Club, when we trained John Degazio Jr. to the Canadian Championship,” the 89-year-old McGibbon said. “I then helped Ray Napper at Nappers Boxing Club in Welland when we trained Jimmy Hope and he should have won gold in the Olympics but for some unfortunate events.”

Overall, there were 20 fighters involved in Friday night’s events from seven different boxing clubs located throughout Ontario and New York state. The Optimist Club was filled to capacit and the fighters did not disappoint as they delivered bombs that had everyone wincing, but at the end all the fighters involved fought clean and were clapped out of the ring.

“We have three cards every year and really appreciate the support we receive from the community,” Joe Corrigan, the St. Catharines club’s head coach and the organizer of the event, said. “With the announcement of the Canada Summer Games coming to the region in 2021, we will have some fighters involved in the games and are super excited for everyone involved with sports here in this area because they will get a chance for national exposure in front of their family and friends.”

Ringside notes: SCBC fighter Cam “Bam Bam” Benard was in attendance and will be resuming training for future card… Canadian lightweight champion Lucas Bahdi and former Canadian light-heavyweight champion Vincenzo Coppola were also ringside