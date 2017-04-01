Flags to fly across Niagara for autism

More than 100 flags will be flying across Niagara on Monday in support of people living with autism.

World Autism Awareness Day, actually on Sunday, will be celebrated on Monday this year. And Autism Ontario has partnered with municipalities, schools, businesses and other community partners to participate in its fifth annual Raise the Flag campaign.

The campaign aims to shine a spotlight on the struggles and triumphs of people and their families affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder.

ASD is a neurological disorder affecting tens of thousands of people around the world. In Canada, one in 94 people are diagnosed with ASD.

In Niagara, people are encouraged to attend the flag raising ceremonies at locations across the region including:

8:30 a.m. - Pelham, 20 Pelham Town Square.

8:30 a.m. - Welland, 60 East Main St.

8:50 a.m. - Grimsby, 160 Livingstone Ave.

9 a.m. - Fort Erie, 1 Municipal Centre Dr.

10 a.m. - Niagara-on-the-Lake, 1593 Four Mile Creek Rd.

10 a.m. - Port Colborne, 66 Charlotte St.

11 a.m. - St. Catharines, 50 Church St.

12:30 p.m. - Niagara Falls, 4310 Queen St.

1 p.m. - Wainfleet, 31940 Highway 3.

Participating organizations in Niagara include the both the District School Board of Niagara and the Niagara Catholic District School Board, 10 municipalities, businesses and community groups.

A full schedule of events can be found at www.autismontario.com/niagara

The Niagara chapter offers a variety of programs for children, youth and adults with autism, including recreational and social skills training.