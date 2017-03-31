Summer shows set for Jackson-Triggs

Gordon Lightfoot, The Rheostatics and Niagara’s own Ron Sexsmith are all headed to Jackson-Triggs Winery’s 17th annual summer concert series.

Sexsmith will join Stars member Torq Campbell (whose wife Moya O’Connell performs for the Shaw Festival) for Rootstock on Aug. 19. They’ll be joined by another artist still to be announced.

It’s one of 16 shows taking place over three months at the Niagara-on-the-Lake winery’s 500-seat amphitheatre, starting once again with the Sam Roberts Band June 8. Roberts has launched the past five summer concert series’ at Jackson-Triggs.

Also playing in June are Glass Tiger June 16 for an evening of acoustic songs and storytelling, and Amanda Marshall June 17.

A busy July includes Alan Doyle & the Beautiful Gypsies July 4 to 7, with guests Hawksley Workman July 6 and Donovan Woods July 7.

Chantal Kreviazuk returns July 8. She has played Jackson-Triggs for the past eight summers.

Blues guitarist Matt Anderson (July 14), Juno-winner Dan Mangan (July 15), Canadian icon Lightfoot (July 21) and folk-rock husband and wife duo Whitehorse (July 22) round out the month.

August sees an acoustic show by The Trews (Aug. 11) along with a reunited Rheostatics (Aug. 12), The Sheepdogs (Aug. 18), Blackie and the Rodeo Kings (Aug. 25) and Bahamas (Aug. 26).

The season wraps up with The Jim Cuddy Band Sept. 8.

Eight of the performers are returning from last year.

Tickets for all shows go on sale April 4, 9 a.m., at www.greatstateniagara.com.

Concert-goers can also purchase a four-course dinner paired with Jackson-Triggs Reserve VQA wine in advance of the show, for an additional $112 per person (including gratuity).

jlaw@postmedia.com