Fewer city employees on Sunshine List

The number of employees at Niagara Falls city hall making more than $100,000 per year has dropped by four, according to the 2016 edition of the so-called Sunshine List.



A total of 63 City of Niagara Falls employees made the sunshine list, with a sum of all salaries totalling $7,510,006.06, a decrease from the 67 names and $7,844,970.59 in salaries in 2015.



There were 25 positions on the list in 2016, the same as in 2015.



The highest-paid employee again was chief administrative officer Ken Todd, who made a salary of $206,281.34, with $23,755.66 in taxable benefits. Todd made $186,054.11 in 2015, with $646.43 in taxable benefits.



Out of the 63 city employees in 2016, 47 were with the Niagara Falls Fire Department.



Out of the 67 city employees in 2015, 51 were with the Niagara Falls Fire Department.



According to the city’s website, approximately 550 people are permanent municipal employees. There is also a seasonal temporary workforce that fluctuates upon operational requirements.



On Friday, the provincial government released the salaries of Ontario public service and broader public-sector employees who were paid $100,000 or more in 2016.



The Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act applies to the provincial government, Crown agencies and corporations, Ontario Power Generation and subsidiaries, publicly funded organizations such as hospitals, municipalities, school boards, universities and colleges, and not-for-profit organizations that meet the funding threshold.



The $100,000 threshold has not changed since the Sunshine List was enacted in 1996, and has not been adjusted to keep up with inflation.



If the salary threshold was adjusted for inflation, it would be $149,424 in today’s dollars, reducing the number of employees included in the compendium by 84 per cent, according to the province.



There are a number of reasons why employees may appear on the list, including employees who are progressing in their career, natural progression through salary ranges, overtime payments, retroactive pay awards, performance payments and payments that may be required on retirement.

rspiteri@postmedia.com

Follow @RaySpiteri



Top five City of Niagara Falls earners on 2016 Sunshine List



$206,281.34 (salary), $23,755.66 (taxable benefits): Chief Administrative Officer Ken Todd



$146,383.95 (salary), $603.08 (taxable benefits): Director of planning, building, development Alex Herlovitch



$146,100.38 (salary), $603.08 (taxable benefits): Director of municipal works Geoff Holman



$146,100.27 (salary), $603.08 (taxable benefits): Direcfor of finance Todd Harrison



$144,473.25 (salary), $592.34 (taxable benefits): Director of transportation services Karl Dren