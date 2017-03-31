FAITH: Focus on Christ, not politics, at Easter

Have you ever noticed that when things seem to be going well, that’s when it seems that unexpected challenges or difficulties arise?

While I’m not one who looks to blame all these challenges on someone in red tights, with horns, a tail and a pitchfork, the spiritual reality for Christ followers is that we do have an adversary, an enemy who capitalizes on the opportunity to act when we least expect it.

As we journey through Lent, Jesus’ temptation in the desert, as recorded in Luke 4, is often on our minds. At the end of the temptations, the Satan left Jesus until an opportune time.

Opportune times come in all varieties of ways: As previously mentioned, when things seem to be going well or perhaps during a special time of the year when the church is a little more mindful of the things of God - for instance, Lent. For that matter, the season of Lent, as we all know, is not just observed by the faithful. Many cultural Christians will also participate in the practice of giving something up for Lent. As we prepare for Easter, the things of Christ have a higher cultural profile than at other times of the year (rivalled only by Christmas).

So, if our adversary was looking for a time to distill or displace the Lenten and Easter message, this is the perfect time to do so. And what better way to do so than through politics?

Many of our friends south of the border — both our American and Mexican friends have let politics distract them from our primary focus this time of year … and unfortunately, but not surprisingly, both revolve around President Donald Trump.

The largest Protestant denomination in the U.S is the Southern Baptist Convention with more than 15 million members. Russell Moore is the president of the public policy arm of the SBC and has recently found himself under fire from within the Southern Baptist ranks for comments he wrote during the election campaign about Trump.

“The crisis before us now is not that many among the national religious right’s political establishment have endorsed a candidate,” Moore wrote, “but that they also ignored or downplayed some of the most morally troublesome questions of personal character and, for instance, issues of torture and war crimes, an embrace of an ‘alt-right’ movement of white identity ethno-nationalism and anti-Semitism, along with serious matters of sexual degradation towards women.”

While many agree with that summation, clearly many others at least in Southern Baptist circles, disagree. There has been a recent move for SBC-affiliated churches to stop payments to the denomination until Moore and his comments have been “dealt with.” While he was recently publicly supported by the public policy executive, the grassroots members appear to be unimpressed with a recent apology issued by Moore, and the standoff continues.

A little further south, in Mexico, Trump’s wall continues to divide even before construction has begun.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Mexico recently issued a statement saying that any Mexican national who assists in the creation of the wall is a traitor. The editorial further indicted as traitors any company which supplies materials and called them immoral for profiting from the “fanatic Trump’s” ill-advised wall.

You may agree with both the SBC churches and Catholic archdiocese and their points of view. I don’t question the motives for any of the participants that I’ve mentioned.

But I do question their timing. There are three years and nine months left in the Trump administration’s term. If the Mexico/U.S. border wall does begin construction, it’s not likely going to happen before Easter.

If someone were waiting for an opportune time to undermine the church, these would be good examples.

Couldn’t these matters have waited? Can we in the church not set aside these things for a 40-day period to focus and prepare on the mystery and beauty of Easter?

We have a unique opportunity this time of year as the culture is a little more attuned to the spiritual reality of the season. Let’s not squander this opportunity with ill-timed public squabbles that risk putting the focus on the shortcomings of the members of the church instead of the perfection of the head of the church, Jesus Christ.

Rev. Brad Peters is the pastor of First Baptist Church Niagara Falls (3900 Dorchester Rd.) and serves as chaplain to the Niagara Falls Fire Department. You can contact him at 905-354-7836 or bpeters12@cogeco.ca