Port pavilion on the rise

The Port Dalhousie pavilion is taking shape as crews work to get it done by Victoria Day weekend.

“It’s amazing to see the structure go up in such a short time,” said Phil Cristi, acting director of parks, recreation and culture services Thursday. “The crews that are working down there have been working diligently.”

St. Catharines council awarded the tender for a new pavilion at Lakeside Park in December.

Councillors agreed to pay an extra $22,000 to rush the construction timeline so the pavilion and renovated washrooms and concession stand could be ready to open for the Victoria Day long weekend in May.

“We’ve been lucky with weather so we’re happy with that,” Cristi said. “We’re working towards our target date. We’re confident we’re going to get there. Everybody is working together towards that goal.”

Brouwer Construction (1981) Ltd. of St. Catharines was awarded the tender for the project and enhancements for $1,875,570 plus HST.

Issuing the tender was delayed because of a council debate over whether or not to demolish the old pavilion, which had been closed for safety reasons. Councillors voted to tear it down in May 2016.

The new pavilion and renovated washrooms and concession stand are part of a larger $2.4 million plan for upgrades at Lakeside Park.

They include burying electrical wires, improving lighting, building a new playground, a beach sun shelter and a band shell.

Money for enhancements to the park were set aside in the 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 capital budgets. The city also received funding from the Niagara Region’s Lakefront Enhancement Strategy and the Canada 150 Fund.

The Victoria Day weekend is May 20-22 this year.

kwalter@postmedia.com

Follow @karena_standard