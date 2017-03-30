Augustyn accuses Barrick of fear-mongering

Pelham Mayor Dave Augustyn arrived at regional council chambers Thursday night armed with answers and a 295-page report.

In the end, he could only sit silently as Port Colborne Coun. David Barrick’s attempt to call the Town of Pelham on the carpet over its financial dealings was deferred to a June 12 committee meeting.

Barrick and Grimsby Coun. Tony Quirk addressed the motion, but the third speaker on the list, Niagara Falls Coun. Selina Volpatti, shut down discussion before Augustyn could respond. The motion for deferral — it immediately stifles debate — passed 16-12.

Barrick, who chairs Niagara Region’s budget committee, insisted his motion was an opportunity to provide clarity to residents. The Region underwrites the debt for Niagara’s 12 municipalities.

During a sometimes halting and rambling speech, Barrick defended his ability to read and understand financial statements — though no one had questioned it at the meeting.

Barrick also told council that “any mention of any other issue not related to this is a cheap excuse and a deflection about the issue.”

Asked what Barrick was talking about outside council chambers, Augustyn said there are concerns across Niagara about some organizations and public projects.

Barrick is a senior staff member at Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority, which stonewalled for months before beginning its audit after being accused of questionable practices and conflicts of interest.

“We took this motion very seriously,” Augustyn said. “People are asking for information. We went through on a line-by-line basis and addressed the concerns.

“It’s something that, perhaps, other organizations, should do as well.”

Barrick’s motion said Pelham’s current fiscal situation has resulted in a loss of public trust in the town’s ability to manage taxpayers’ money.

Augustyn’s report said Pelham property taxes are 10 per cent below the average for all Niagara municipalities and ranked the eighth least expensive.

Barrick’s motion also accused Pelham of conducting land transactions using a development charge scheme that does not accurately reflect its true debt levels in a transparent manner.

“In the package, we have a letter from our auditor, and it clearly says, albeit in auditor language, that there are no problems with our financial statements,” Augustyn said.

Much of the angst is because Pelham is in the process of a major expansion.

The east Fonthill project consists of town-owned lands for a community centre and arenas as well as a Wellspring Cancer Centre and a proposed health centre.

Also, there are large commercial and residential developments along Regional Road 20.

The community centre will cost the town $36 million.

“The concern in the motion is what if the town doesn’t grow,” Augustyn said. “What if this stuff doesn’t happen? What if they require additional debt for this project?

“In the worse case scenario, it would be nowhere near a problem level that would change the (bond) rating for the Region. It is fear-mongering to say it may be a problem. We think it won’t be a problem. Our staff called Standard & Poors directly.

“If there are concerns, it would be better if we worked together to make it a success instead of fear-mongering.”

bswachuk@postmedia.com