West Niagara schools to close

It's the final year of classes for South Lincoln High School.

And two more west Niagara secondary schools, Beamsville District and Grimsby, are slated to close in 2020.

District School Board of Niagara trustees voted Tuesday evening to replace the three schools with a new yet-to-be named secondary school by September, 2020, pending provincial approval. The schools have been the topic of an accommodations review since September, as a result of declining enrollment leading to 1,100 surplus student spaces in west Niagara. Another factor driving the process was millions of dollars in needed repairs at each location.

Board Chair Dale Robinson said while the closure of the schools was a difficult decision, trustees believed it was the correct one.

“Trustees felt this was the right direction to ensure students receive the best possible program in a first-rate facility,” Robinson said in a media release. “A school with a larger student population will be able to offer students more course options, more athletic opportunities, and more extra-curricular clubs for students to pursue their interests.”

South Lincoln High School is to close as of June 30, and students living in the College Street and Caistor Central areas will start classes at Grimsby Secondary in September, while students living in the Gainsborough Public School catchment area will be able to choose between attending E.L. Crossley or Grimsby Secondary.

Education director Warren Hoshizaki said the accommodations review that led to the decision to close the schools was “thorough, transparent, and fair.”

Cheryl Keddy-Scott, the board's trustee for Gimsby and Lincoln, said the board will now start looking for a suitable location for the new school.

“We are committed to finding a location that is centrally located to ensure it is as equally accessible to all communities as possible,” she said in the media release.