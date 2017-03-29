Kris Dube

Special to the Times

Fort Erie is rich in sports history and for the next few weeks locals will have a chance to test their knowledge with a new addition to the Fort Erie Times.

The Heritage Arts Sports Gallery and Research Centre (at the Leisureplex) is preparing for an open house for the community on May 5.

Leading up to the event, organizers are choosing an old sports photo to be published in the Times and ask readers to identify the athletes and coaches they recognize and provide any further information about them they may have.

The local group of volunteers wants to build onto the unique collection it already has at the gallery and recruit more memorabilia and stories about some of the teams and players who have come out of Fort Erie.

Vern Benner and Kirby Reid are combing through a collection of Fort Erie Times issues from 1943 to 2009 for photos.

The group has plenty of information on hockey, but is hoping for more input on more sports like soccer and lacrosse.

“Hockey is very prominent but it’s about all types of sports,” said Reid.

There will be special guests in attendance at May’s open house and organizers are also inviting local teams, Wall of Fame members, community groups and local sports fans to check it out too.

Anyone looking for more information, or to identify anyone in this week’s photo, can email feheritagesports@outlook.com or communicate with the group through its Facebook page.