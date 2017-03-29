Port Colborne man faces drug charges

After a seven-month investigation, Niagara Regional Police arrested and charged a Port Colborne man in relation to a licensed medical marijuana farm found to be growing more plants than allowed.



Police said 63-year-old Peter Muileboom was charged with unlawful production of a controlled substance following the execution of a warrant at his home at 462 Pinecrest Rd. on March 23.

Seized were 2,093 marijuana plants, 1,605 plants more than allowed by the Health Canada licence.



Muileboom was released from custody, and will appear in court in May to answer to the charge.



It was the second warrant executed at the site of the former greenhouse operation, which had been converted into a legal medical marijuana farm after growing tomatoes and cucumbers.



On Sept. 20, 2016, members of the NRP guns gangs and grows unit executed a search warrant and seized 3,390 marijuana plants, 2,877 plants more than was allowed. At that time police did not arrest anyone and continued their investigation.



The medical marijuana farm was the site of an attempted armed robbery by at least 10 suspects last year on Sept. 19. The greenhouse owners were tied up and held at gunpoint during the robbery.



At the time, Niagara police were assisted by Niagara OPP and a helicopter from the Erie County Sheriff’s Department as they searched for the suspects throughout the rural area of Port Colborne near the Lake Erie shoreline.



Five suspects, three men and two women from the Greater Toronto Area, were arrested by police at the time, with at least five more at large. None of the other five suspects have been arrested as yet.



Police said on Tuesday, March 28, another search warrant was carried out in Brampton in relation to the March 23 incident.



On Wednesday, 65-year-old Craig Ferguson turned himself in to police headquarters, where he was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of unlawful production of a controlled substance. The charges are a result of Sept. 20, 2016, and March 23 incidents, police said in a release.



The investigation is still ongoing and police said it is possible that more people will be arrested in connection to licensed operation on Pinecrest Road.

