Welland to bury Canada 150 time capsule

With two major birthdays to celebrate this year, Welland wants to create something that lets residents 50 years into the future better understand today’s Rose City.

To celebrate Canada’s sesquicentennial year, Welland has decided to create a time capsule that will include suggestions and advice from today’s residents for their brethren in the future.

Mayor Frank Campion believes a 50-year time capsule will engage citizens in this year’s celebrations.

“The time capsule is a legacy for Welland residents. They have the opportunity to submit their names and a bit of advice for those living in 2067,” he says. “When Welland’s future staff and residents open the capsule they will discover who Welland residents were, and the guidance they felt essential to forward to our future residents.”

Residents are encouraged to drop by Welland Civic Square from April 4 to June 29, Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Also, during the Victoria Day Celebrations on May 21, the time capsule will be on display for residents. They can come by the 150th booth and fill out a name card to be included in the capsule.

“It is fitting that on July 1, Mayor Frank Campion and the City of Welland will provide a means of celebrating Welland’s heritage on the day that not only marks Canada’s 150th, but also celebrates 100 years since the incorporation of the City of Welland,” says Debi Katsmar, chair of the city’s Canada 150th Committee.

“It is truly an occasion to be remembered for all residents of Welland going forward.”

The time capsule will buried at Welland Civic Square on Canada Day.