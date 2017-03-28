Niagara Calendar

Change text size for the story

Here's a look at what's happening in Niagara over the coming week.

NIGHT LIFE

MARILYN’S BISTRO: Ron Dewberry, April 1, 6732 Fallsview Blvd. Niagara Falls, 905-356-1501

STATION ONE COFFEE HOUSE: Open Mic hosted by John Restas, March 30. All musicians welcome. 28 Main St. East, Grimsby. www.stationonecoffeehouse.ca

THE OLD WINERY: March 31, The Old Winos with Lou Moore. April 1, The Niagara Rhythm Section with Blair Packham. 2228 Niagara Stone Rd. Niagara-on-the-Lake 905-468-8900

JORDAN HOUSE TAVERN: John Claus, April 1. 3751 Main St., Jordan. 905-562-9591 ext. 6. www.jordanhouse.ca

DUNN STREET GRILL: Ron Hoover, April 1. 6095 Dunn St., Niagara Falls. 905-357-1011

THE BAR UPSTAIRS: Mighty Duck Blues Band matinee with the Burgess Brothers, April 1, 16 Melbourne Ave., St Catharines www.thebarupstairs.com.

SKYLAND CLUB: Leaky Faucet and the Drips, April 1, 525 Welland Ave., 289-362-6166

MAHTAY CAFE AND LOUNGE: DPLU Music and the TD Niagara Jazz Festival Twilight Jazz Series, April in Paris featuring Le Trio Parisien + Juliet Dunn, April 2, 241 St. Paul St., St. Catharines, 905-685-4040 www.twilightjazz.ca / www.niagarajazzfestival.com

XCHANGE BREWERY: Beebop in the Brewery, eaturing Kevin Turcotte, April 6, 7 Queen St., Niagara-on-the-Lake, 905-468-9888 www.exchangebrewery.com / www.niagarajazzfestival.com

OTHER STUFF

LIFETREE CAFE: Unlocking the mystery of music, new findings on how music heals and relieves, March 30. 7 p.m. 3840 Dominion Rd., Ridgeway. Free event

NIAGARA FALLS LIONS PASTA DINNER: March 30, 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. 4981 Drummond Rd., $10 all you can eat. Take out available.

CLUB ITALIA GNOCCHI NIGHT: March 30, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. $10 per person. Take-out available, Club Italia Banquet and Conference Centre, Niagara Falls. 905-374-7388

CLIMATE CHANGE AND YOUR LAWN: Mike Stangl, owner of Stangl’s Enviro Lawn Care, will discuss how you can turn your lawn into a solution for climate change. March 30, 7 pm. St. Catharines library, 54 Church St., free. 905-688-6103 ext. 211. www.stcatharines.library.on.ca

SHOULDER 2 SHOULDER: St. Andrews and Redeemer Bible joint project. Free community lunch March 31. St. Andrews United Church. 5645 Morrison St., Niagara Falls. 905-356-1624

CANADIAN-POLISH SOCIETY: Fish fry, March 31, 4 pm - 7 pm. 43 Facer St., St. Catharines

SOCIAL DANCE: March 31, 7:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. Music by DJ Greg. $10 per person. Sunday Social dance, April 2, 6:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Music by Black Tie. $10 per person. Royal Canadian Legion Br. 418. 292 Vine St., St. Catharines. info@niagarabanquethall.com 905-935-3242

FORT ERIE PUBLIC LIBRARY: Take the Fight out of Food with nutrition advisors from Bridges Community Health, March 29. 905-871-2546, www.fepl.ca for times and locations.

NIAGARA WOOCARVERS ASSOCIATON SHOW AND COMPETITION: April 1, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. April 2, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Heartland Forest, 8215 Heartland Forest Rd. Niagara Falls. Admission $3. www.niagarawoodcarvers.ca

EASTER BAZAAR: April 1, 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, 6248 Main St., Niagara Falls, 905-354-7876. $3 admission includes tea/coffee and sweets. For vendor tables, call 905-356-8679.

FLEA MARKET AND RUMMAGE SALE: April 1, 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. St. Columba Church, St. Catharines. 905-935-4473, www.saintcolumba.ca.

WOMEN’S ENTREPRENEUR CLASS: Create a business plan in 8 weeks. Class begins at the Welland Heritage Council and Multicultural Centre, 26 East Main St., April 3. Register at lwebster@wellandheritagecouncil.com 905-732-5337 ext. 128

NIAGARA PENSIONERS ASSOCIATION: Monthly meeting April 4, 1:30 p.m. Coronation Centre, Niagara Falls.

FRIENDLY CLUB SENIORS BINGO: April 5, 1 pm. Doors open at noon. Wesley United Church, 244 First Ave., North Welland. Wheelchair accessible. All Welcome.

ST. CATHARINES PUBLIC LIBRARY: Biking in Niagara with Rita Dillon, president of Niagara Freewheelers, April 4. Free. Canadian Authors Evening of Poetry, April 5, Free. 54 Church St., St. Catharines. 905-688-6103 ext. 211, www.stcatharines.library.on.ca.

WELLAND EASTDALE ALUMNI: Meets April 5, 7 p.m., in school library. Www.eastdalealumni.com, 905-735-3778

SOUTHMINSTER UNITED CHURCH THRIFT SHOP: Half price sale on all items, April 5, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. 6801 Hagar Ave., Niagara Falls. 905-354-2125

TAOIST TAI CHI: Beginner class April 5, 7:30 p.m. Power Glen School, 34 Westland St., St. Catharines. Orchard Park School, 3691 Dorchester Rd., Niagara Falls. Beginner class April 6, 7:30 p.m. Fonthill United Church, 42 Church Hill, Fonthill. 905-935-7583 or taoist.org/niagara.

LENTEN LUNCH: April 5, noon. $12. Drummond Hill Church, 6136 Lundy’s Lane, Niagara Falls, 905-358-9624

BETHANY COMMUNITY CHURCH: Panel discussion, My church has no idea what prenatal alcohol damage is like, April 5, 7 p.m. 1388 Third St., St. Catharines. Free. 905-684-5096, alcoholbabies.com

LUNDY’S LANE HISTORICAL SOCIETY: April 6, 7 p.m. Ken Westhues will discuss The Mayors’ Neighborhood of Niagara Falls, Niagara Falls History Museum, 5810 Ferry St., Niagara Falls.

905-354-0660

BROCK UNIVERSITY

DENOUEMENT: Department of visual art honours exhibition. Exhibit runs until April 30. Rodman Hall Art Centre, 109 St. Paul Cres., St. Catharines. Free community event

RBC FOUNDATION MUSIC@NOON: April 4, piano and guitar students. Free. FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre, 250 St. Paul St., St. Catharines. 905-688-5550 ext. 4765.

BROCK UNIVERSITY CHOIRS AND BROCK MUSIC ALUMNI FINALE: April 1, 7:30 pm. FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre, 250 St. Paul St., St. Catharines. 905-688-0722, 1-855-515-0722, firstontariopac.ca, 905-688-5550 ext. 4765

BROCK UNIVERSITY WIND ENSEMBLE: Music for the Soul, April 4, 7:30 p.m. FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre, 250 St. Paul St., St. Catharines

THEATRE

FIRSTONTARIO PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE: Kaha: Wi Dance, The Honouring, March 31. Elephant and Piggie’s We are In Play, April 1. 250 St. Paul St., St. Catharines. Www.FirstOntarioPAC.ca, 905-688-0722

GARDEN CITY PRODUCTIONS: You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown. March 31, April 1 and 2. GCP.TIX.COM or 905-682-1353. Tickets $28 for adults, students/children $23. gcp.ca.

THOROLD COMMUNITY THEATRE: Office Hours by Norm Foster. March 31, April 1, 7, 8 @ 8pm & 2 Sun. Matinee April 2 @ 2pm. $15 per person. www.thoroldtheatre.ca. 905-682-8779

BOOM! BOOM! BURLESQUE: Fundraiser for Essential Collective Theatre, April 7, 7 p.m. Oddfellows Hall, 36 James St., St. Catharines. Tickets $35. 289-228-4830, www.ectheatre.ca.

MUSIC

YOUNG AT HEART SINGERS: March 30, 7 p.m. Trinity Church, Thorold. 905-932-7775. All welcome.

A CAPPELLA NIAGARA: Men’s chorus meets April 4, 7 p.m. Fonthill United Church, 42 Church Hill. 905-246-9966, 905-892-2336.

SENECA QUEEN THEATRE: March 31, LIVE on Queen with David Green. April 1, Evening of Blues with Jack de Keyzer. 4624 Queen St., Niagara Falls. 905-353-9461, www.senecaqueen.ca.

SUPERSTARS OF COUNTRY SINGING FOR CANCER: Tim McGraw, Randy Travis, Alan Jackson and Shania Twain tributes. April 1, 8 p.m. Roselawn Centre, 296 Fielden Ave., Port Colborne. Tickets $26.50. 905-834-7572.

CHORALIS CAMERATA: Johannes Brahms, A German Requiem. April 2, 2:30 pm. First Ontario Performing Arts Centre, 250 St. Paul St., St. Catharines. 905-688-0722 or 1-855-515-0722. www.firstontariopac.ca

JOHNNY CASH BASH: April 8, 8 p.m. Niagara-on-the-Lake legion hall, 410 King St. Marty Allen and the Memphis Three with Wendell Ferguson and Evan Rotella. Tickets at legion. 905-325-5704

ALTERNATIVE CONCERT: John Cauwenbergs, April 9, 2 p.m. Wesley United Church, 242 First Ave. Welland, 905-735-5912

COMMMUNITY

WELLAND PUBLIC LIBRARY: Screening of “The Art of Belonging” TEDx inspired talk March 30, 7 pm. www.wellandlibrary.ca 905-734-6210 ext. 2521

LAURIER LIBERAL LADIES: Luncheon March 31, noon, St. Catharines Golf & Country Club. Guest Speaker Rosemary Drage Hale, International Women’s Day Award recipient. Cost $20. RSVP by March 27 to 905-562-4103

THOROLD’S ANNUAL FERTILIZER SALE: March 31, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., April 1, 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m., April 2, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Rexall Pharma Plus parking lot, 9 Pine St. N., Thorold. 905-227-9338

UKRAINIAN EASTER BAZAAR: April 1,10 am - 1pm. St. George’s Ukrainian Parish Hall, 4 Augusta Ave., St. Catharines, 905-397-8340.

FLEA MARKET AND RUMMAGE SALE: April 1, 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. St. Columba Church. St. Columba Drive, St. Catharines. 905-935-4473, www.saintcolumba.ca.

WELCOME SPRING ARTS & CRAFT SHOW: April 1, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Stamford Lane United Church. 3855 St. Peter Ave., Niagara Falls. Free admission, free parking.

BOOK AND BAKE SALE: April 1, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Southminster United Church, 6801 Hagar Ave., Niagara Falls. 905-354-2125

BOWEN ROAD WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: Spring fling, April 1, doors open 11:30 a.m. Peoples Memorial United Church. Ridge Rd & Dominion Rd., Ridgeway. Tickets $10.

BAZAAR AND STREET FAIR: April 1, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Holy Trinity Church, 77 Division St., Welland

PORT COLBORNE ART CLUB: Acrylic class with Esa Nieminen, April 5. Oil class with George Doros, April 3. Bethel Community Centre, 2703 Chippawa Rd. East. Port Colborne. 905-899-1215.

EVENING AT ROSELAWN CELEBRATING THE ARTS IN NIAGARA: April 6, 7 p.m. 296 Fielden Ave., Port Colborne. Tickets $35. 905-834-7572. $40 at the door. Live music, appetizers, silent art auction and MC Tim Denis. Www.friendsofroselawncentre.com

ROAST BEEF DINNER: April 7, Knox Church, 335 Fitch St., Welland. 5:30 pm. Cost $15. 905-735-3050.

FORT ERIE LIONS CLUB: Baked ham dinner, April 7, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Lions Seniors Centre, 265 High St., Fort Erie. Adults $12, Children 10 & under $6

SEMI-ANNUAL RUMMAGE SALE: St. Joseph’s Hall, corner of Netherby and Sodom Roads, Stevensville, April 8, 9 - noon. Fill a large garbage bag of clothes for $8, two bags $10.

BOOK SALE: April 8, St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 24 Clairmont St. Thorold, 9 am to 11:30 a.m. Please bring bags. 905-227-4844.

CANADIAN CUBAN FRIENDSHIP ASSOCIATION NIAGARA: General meeting April 8, 2 p.m. MacBain Community Centre, Niagara Falls. Special guests Tania Lopez Larroque, Consul General of Cuba and Elizabeth Hill Co-Chairwoman Canadian Network on Cuba. All welcome.

HUNGARIAN CHURCH SPRING LUNCH: April 9, 12:30 p.m. Our Lady of Hungary Church, Hellems Ave., Welland. 905-732-7336 or 905-892-6407.

FREE TATTING LESSONS: April 9, 1 p.m. St. Lukes Lutheran Church. 245 Prospect Point Rd. N., Ridgeway, 905-894-1189. www.FringeTatters.ca

PRACTICAL PHILOSOPHY: Free introductory course, classes start April 12, 7 p.m. Open house April 9, 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. 179 Church St., St Catharines. www.schoolofphilosophy.ca or 416-960-4833

JORDAN ART GALLERY: Featuring work by Mori McCrae. Until April 17. 3836 Main St., Jordan. Open Wed - Mon, 10am - 5pm, wheelchair accessible.

WELLAND’S WALL OF ART: Featuring the artwork of Notre Dame Secondary School’s Visual Arts students Grades 9-12 until April 28. Civic Square. 905-735-4463 or diannakitmete@sympatico.ca.