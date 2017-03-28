Niagara Calendar

Life

Randy Bachman will share some of his classics including Takin’ Care of Business and No Sugar Tonight at Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort Thursday and Friday. (Supplied photo)

Here's a look at what's happening in Niagara over the coming week.

NIGHT LIFE

MARILYN’S BISTRO: Ron Dewberry, April 1, 6732 Fallsview Blvd. Niagara Falls, 905-356-1501

STATION ONE COFFEE HOUSE: Open Mic hosted by John Restas, March 30. All musicians welcome. 28 Main St. East, Grimsby. www.stationonecoffeehouse.ca

THE OLD WINERY: March 31, The Old Winos with Lou Moore. April 1, The Niagara Rhythm Section with Blair Packham. 2228 Niagara Stone Rd. Niagara-on-the-Lake 905-468-8900

JORDAN HOUSE TAVERN: John Claus, April 1. 3751 Main St., Jordan. 905-562-9591 ext. 6. www.jordanhouse.ca

DUNN STREET GRILL: Ron Hoover, April 1. 6095 Dunn St., Niagara Falls. 905-357-1011

THE BAR UPSTAIRS: Mighty Duck Blues Band matinee with the Burgess Brothers, April 1, 16 Melbourne Ave., St Catharines www.thebarupstairs.com.

SKYLAND CLUB: Leaky Faucet and the Drips, April 1, 525 Welland Ave., 289-362-6166

MAHTAY CAFE AND LOUNGE: DPLU Music and the TD Niagara Jazz Festival Twilight Jazz Series, April in Paris featuring Le Trio Parisien + Juliet Dunn, April 2, 241 St. Paul St., St. Catharines, 905-685-4040 www.twilightjazz.ca / www.niagarajazzfestival.com

XCHANGE BREWERY: Beebop in the Brewery, eaturing Kevin Turcotte, April 6, 7 Queen St., Niagara-on-the-Lake, 905-468-9888 www.exchangebrewery.com / www.niagarajazzfestival.com

 

OTHER STUFF

LIFETREE CAFE: Unlocking the mystery of music, new findings on how music heals and relieves, March 30. 7 p.m. 3840 Dominion Rd., Ridgeway. Free event

NIAGARA FALLS LIONS PASTA DINNER: March 30, 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. 4981 Drummond Rd., $10 all you can eat. Take out available.

CLUB ITALIA GNOCCHI NIGHT: March 30, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. $10 per person. Take-out available, Club Italia Banquet and Conference Centre, Niagara Falls. 905-374-7388

CLIMATE CHANGE AND YOUR LAWN: Mike Stangl, owner of Stangl’s Enviro Lawn Care, will discuss how you can turn your lawn into a solution for climate change. March 30, 7 pm. St. Catharines library, 54 Church St., free. 905-688-6103 ext. 211. www.stcatharines.library.on.ca

SHOULDER 2 SHOULDER: St. Andrews and Redeemer Bible joint project. Free community lunch March 31. St. Andrews United Church. 5645 Morrison St., Niagara Falls. 905-356-1624

CANADIAN-POLISH SOCIETY: Fish fry, March 31, 4 pm - 7 pm. 43 Facer St., St. Catharines

SOCIAL DANCE: March 31, 7:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. Music by DJ Greg. $10 per person. Sunday Social dance, April 2, 6:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Music by Black Tie. $10 per person. Royal Canadian Legion Br. 418. 292 Vine St., St. Catharines. info@niagarabanquethall.com 905-935-3242

FORT ERIE PUBLIC LIBRARY: Take the Fight out of Food with nutrition advisors from Bridges Community Health, March 29. 905-871-2546, www.fepl.ca for times and locations.

NIAGARA WOOCARVERS ASSOCIATON SHOW AND COMPETITION: April 1, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. April 2, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Heartland Forest, 8215 Heartland Forest Rd. Niagara Falls. Admission $3. www.niagarawoodcarvers.ca

EASTER BAZAAR: April 1, 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, 6248 Main St., Niagara Falls, 905-354-7876. $3 admission includes tea/coffee and sweets. For vendor tables, call 905-356-8679.

FLEA MARKET AND RUMMAGE SALE: April 1, 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. St. Columba Church, St. Catharines. 905-935-4473, www.saintcolumba.ca.

WOMEN’S ENTREPRENEUR CLASS: Create a business plan in 8 weeks. Class begins at the Welland Heritage Council and Multicultural Centre, 26 East Main St., April 3. Register at lwebster@wellandheritagecouncil.com 905-732-5337 ext. 128

NIAGARA PENSIONERS ASSOCIATION: Monthly meeting April 4, 1:30 p.m. Coronation Centre, Niagara Falls.

FRIENDLY CLUB SENIORS BINGO: April 5, 1 pm. Doors open at noon. Wesley United Church, 244 First Ave., North Welland. Wheelchair accessible. All Welcome.

ST. CATHARINES PUBLIC LIBRARY: Biking in Niagara with Rita Dillon, president of Niagara Freewheelers, April 4. Free. Canadian Authors Evening of Poetry, April 5, Free. 54 Church St., St. Catharines. 905-688-6103 ext. 211, www.stcatharines.library.on.ca.

WELLAND EASTDALE ALUMNI: Meets April 5, 7 p.m., in school library. Www.eastdalealumni.com, 905-735-3778

SOUTHMINSTER UNITED CHURCH THRIFT SHOP: Half price sale on all items, April 5, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. 6801 Hagar Ave., Niagara Falls. 905-354-2125

TAOIST TAI CHI: Beginner class April 5, 7:30 p.m. Power Glen School, 34 Westland St., St. Catharines. Orchard Park School, 3691 Dorchester Rd., Niagara Falls. Beginner class April 6, 7:30 p.m. Fonthill United Church, 42 Church Hill, Fonthill. 905-935-7583 or taoist.org/niagara.

LENTEN LUNCH: April 5, noon. $12. Drummond Hill Church, 6136 Lundy’s Lane, Niagara Falls, 905-358-9624

BETHANY COMMUNITY CHURCH: Panel discussion, My church has no idea what prenatal alcohol damage is like, April 5, 7 p.m. 1388 Third St., St. Catharines. Free. 905-684-5096, alcoholbabies.com

LUNDY’S LANE HISTORICAL SOCIETY: April 6, 7 p.m. Ken Westhues will discuss The Mayors’ Neighborhood of Niagara Falls, Niagara Falls History Museum, 5810 Ferry St., Niagara Falls.

905-354-0660

 

BROCK UNIVERSITY

DENOUEMENT: Department of visual art honours exhibition. Exhibit runs until April 30. Rodman Hall Art Centre, 109 St. Paul Cres., St. Catharines. Free community event

RBC FOUNDATION MUSIC@NOON: April 4, piano and guitar students. Free. FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre, 250 St. Paul St., St. Catharines. 905-688-5550 ext. 4765.

BROCK UNIVERSITY CHOIRS AND BROCK MUSIC ALUMNI FINALE: April 1, 7:30 pm. FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre, 250 St. Paul St., St. Catharines. 905-688-0722, 1-855-515-0722, firstontariopac.ca, 905-688-5550 ext. 4765

BROCK UNIVERSITY WIND ENSEMBLE: Music for the Soul, April 4, 7:30 p.m. FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre, 250 St. Paul St., St. Catharines

THEATRE

FIRSTONTARIO PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE: Kaha: Wi Dance, The Honouring, March 31. Elephant and Piggie’s We are In Play, April 1. 250 St. Paul St., St. Catharines. Www.FirstOntarioPAC.ca, 905-688-0722

GARDEN CITY PRODUCTIONS: You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown. March 31, April 1 and 2. GCP.TIX.COM or 905-682-1353. Tickets $28 for adults, students/children $23. gcp.ca.

THOROLD COMMUNITY THEATRE: Office Hours by Norm Foster. March 31, April 1, 7, 8 @ 8pm & 2 Sun. Matinee April 2 @ 2pm. $15 per person. www.thoroldtheatre.ca. 905-682-8779

BOOM! BOOM! BURLESQUE: Fundraiser for Essential Collective Theatre, April 7, 7 p.m. Oddfellows Hall, 36 James St., St. Catharines. Tickets $35. 289-228-4830, www.ectheatre.ca.

 

MUSIC

YOUNG AT HEART SINGERS: March 30, 7 p.m. Trinity Church, Thorold. 905-932-7775. All welcome.

A CAPPELLA NIAGARA: Men’s chorus meets April 4, 7 p.m. Fonthill United Church, 42 Church Hill. 905-246-9966, 905-892-2336.

SENECA QUEEN THEATRE: March 31, LIVE on Queen with David Green. April 1, Evening of Blues with Jack de Keyzer. 4624 Queen St., Niagara Falls. 905-353-9461, www.senecaqueen.ca.

SUPERSTARS OF COUNTRY SINGING FOR CANCER: Tim McGraw, Randy Travis, Alan Jackson and Shania Twain tributes. April 1, 8 p.m. Roselawn Centre, 296 Fielden Ave., Port Colborne. Tickets $26.50. 905-834-7572.

CHORALIS CAMERATA: Johannes Brahms, A German Requiem. April 2, 2:30 pm. First Ontario Performing Arts Centre, 250 St. Paul St., St. Catharines. 905-688-0722 or 1-855-515-0722. www.firstontariopac.ca

JOHNNY CASH BASH: April 8, 8 p.m. Niagara-on-the-Lake legion hall, 410 King St. Marty Allen and the Memphis Three with Wendell Ferguson and Evan Rotella. Tickets at legion. 905-325-5704

ALTERNATIVE CONCERT: John Cauwenbergs, April 9, 2 p.m. Wesley United Church, 242 First Ave. Welland, 905-735-5912

 

COMMMUNITY

WELLAND PUBLIC LIBRARY: Screening of “The Art of Belonging” TEDx inspired talk March 30, 7 pm. www.wellandlibrary.ca 905-734-6210 ext. 2521

LAURIER LIBERAL LADIES: Luncheon March 31, noon, St. Catharines Golf & Country Club. Guest Speaker Rosemary Drage Hale, International Women’s Day Award recipient. Cost $20. RSVP by March 27 to 905-562-4103

THOROLD’S ANNUAL FERTILIZER SALE: March 31, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., April 1, 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m., April 2, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Rexall Pharma Plus parking lot, 9 Pine St. N., Thorold. 905-227-9338

UKRAINIAN EASTER BAZAAR: April 1,10 am - 1pm. St. George’s Ukrainian Parish Hall, 4 Augusta Ave., St. Catharines, 905-397-8340.

FLEA MARKET AND RUMMAGE SALE: April 1, 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. St. Columba Church. St. Columba Drive, St. Catharines. 905-935-4473, www.saintcolumba.ca.

WELCOME SPRING ARTS & CRAFT SHOW: April 1, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Stamford Lane United Church. 3855 St. Peter Ave., Niagara Falls. Free admission, free parking.

BOOK AND BAKE SALE: April 1, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Southminster United Church, 6801 Hagar Ave., Niagara Falls. 905-354-2125

BOWEN ROAD WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: Spring fling, April 1, doors open 11:30 a.m. Peoples Memorial United Church. Ridge Rd & Dominion Rd., Ridgeway. Tickets $10.

BAZAAR AND STREET FAIR: April 1, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Holy Trinity Church, 77 Division St., Welland

PORT COLBORNE ART CLUB: Acrylic class with Esa Nieminen, April 5. Oil class with George Doros, April 3. Bethel Community Centre, 2703 Chippawa Rd. East. Port Colborne. 905-899-1215.

EVENING AT ROSELAWN CELEBRATING THE ARTS IN NIAGARA: April 6, 7 p.m. 296 Fielden Ave., Port Colborne. Tickets $35. 905-834-7572. $40 at the door. Live music, appetizers, silent art auction and MC Tim Denis. Www.friendsofroselawncentre.com

ROAST BEEF DINNER: April 7, Knox Church, 335 Fitch St., Welland. 5:30 pm. Cost $15. 905-735-3050.

FORT ERIE LIONS CLUB: Baked ham dinner, April 7, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Lions Seniors Centre, 265 High St., Fort Erie. Adults $12, Children 10 & under $6

SEMI-ANNUAL RUMMAGE SALE: St. Joseph’s Hall, corner of Netherby and Sodom Roads, Stevensville, April 8, 9 - noon. Fill a large garbage bag of clothes for $8, two bags $10.

BOOK SALE: April 8, St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 24 Clairmont St. Thorold, 9 am to 11:30 a.m. Please bring bags. 905-227-4844.

CANADIAN CUBAN FRIENDSHIP ASSOCIATION NIAGARA: General meeting April 8, 2 p.m. MacBain Community Centre, Niagara Falls. Special guests Tania Lopez Larroque, Consul General of Cuba and Elizabeth Hill Co-Chairwoman Canadian Network on Cuba. All welcome.

HUNGARIAN CHURCH SPRING LUNCH: April 9, 12:30 p.m. Our Lady of Hungary Church, Hellems Ave., Welland. 905-732-7336 or 905-892-6407.

FREE TATTING LESSONS: April 9, 1 p.m. St. Lukes Lutheran Church. 245 Prospect Point Rd. N., Ridgeway, 905-894-1189. www.FringeTatters.ca

PRACTICAL PHILOSOPHY: Free introductory course, classes start April 12, 7 p.m. Open house April 9, 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. 179 Church St., St Catharines. www.schoolofphilosophy.ca or 416-960-4833

JORDAN ART GALLERY: Featuring work by Mori McCrae. Until April 17. 3836 Main St., Jordan. Open Wed - Mon, 10am - 5pm, wheelchair accessible.

WELLAND’S WALL OF ART: Featuring the artwork of Notre Dame Secondary School’s Visual Arts students Grades 9-12 until April 28. Civic Square. 905-735-4463 or diannakitmete@sympatico.ca.

 



