Every club in Madeline Marck-Sherk’s bag is working for her right now.

The Ridgeway-Crystal Beach High school graduate, in her second year studying at Florida Gulf Coast University on a golf scholarship, placed first at the Moreland State University Citrus Classic two weekends ago, leading to her being named the Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) golfer of the week.

This is the second time the 19-year-old has been given this honour. She was also named the top golfer in the circuit after a match play event in February at Lakewood Ranch in Florida.

In the recent win, she finished first in a field of 84 golfers. It was the best round she’s scored in her collegiate career.

Marck-Sherk remained consistent throughout the tournament despite difficult weather conditions, beginning with back-to-back 1-under-par rounds of 71 before finishing with a 2-under 70 in her final round for a 4-under-par total score of 212.

She was the only golfer in the field to finish under par.

Marck-Sherk told Postmedia Network in a telephone interview she’s in a comfortable groove and that she’s confident in every facet of her game right now, which showed in the Citrus Classic.

“I feel like I played really well, to the best of my ability,” she said. “I was solid from tee to green.”

Her mental game is also strong, something she says has been incredibly important during her career. Marck-Sherk said not paying too much attention to the leaderboard during tournaments and keeping her attention on her own game is the best approach.

“I’m just focused on one shot at a time,” she said.

After this season, Marck-Sherk will have two more years on the Florida Gulf Coast team. She is studying kinesiology at the Fort Myers university.

Also focused on her academics, Marck-Sherk said she isn’t ruling either of the two options she may have once her four years are up at FGCU.

“I’m going to live year by year,” she said. “We’ll see how the golf game goes and where it leads me.”

Marck-Sherk grew up playing golf in her earlier years at Whisky Run in Port Colborne and has been a member at Bridgewater Country Club in Fort Erie since she was 14.