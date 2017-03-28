Letters to the editor

Our readers write about teacher work-to-rule campaigns and a recent Gwynne Dyer column.

Work to rule did not harm students

In response to Goodwin Brown’s reaction to Claude Zorzetto’s letter to the editor, Look at teachers’ work-to-rule fine print, March 17.

I exclaim, accolades, bravo! Well put!

I am a retired teacher who occasionally taught in a work-to-rule environment. Not once were my students in harm’s way or their core education neglected, as Mr. Brown correctly pointed out.

At that same time, not only was I a teacher but I was a parent whose three children experienced work-to-rule educational conditions. Did I fear for their safety? Not once. Were their academic requirements being met? Absolutely.

As far as summers off, I realize I was most fortunate being able to spend them with my children.

However, as Mr. Brown correctly stated, it was a layoff and I was not eligible to collect unemployment. Should anyone, and they certainly did, complain to me about summers off, my retort would always be, “Why didn’t you become a teacher then?”

Thank you for your support, Mr. Brown. Nine years later (the length of my retirement thus far) and it still speaks volumes!. Have a great summer.

Shelley Coombes

Welland

Gwynne Dyer and the meaning of life

Re: Gwynne Dyer’s March 2 column, Discovery makes it clear: there’s life in deep space.

Mr. Dyer claims three of Trappist-1’s planets have atmospheres which will be retained “long enough for complex life forms to evolve.”

He also claims that, as a journalist, he is allowed to “speak obvious truths even when the scientific evidence is still falling a bit short.”

Mr. Dyer, neither science nor Darwinism have proven that life can exist out of nothing.

Rather, science proves the opposite — everything that exists has a design. And a design does not “come by chance” nor evolve out of nothing.

“In the beginning, God created the heavens and the Earth.” Genesis 1:1

Deanna Olfert

Welland