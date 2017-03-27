Activist counter-suing NPCA

Local activist Ed Smith is counter-suing Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority and its former chairman, Bruce Timms, for $60,000.

Smith’s defamation lawsuit contends a statement by Timms that was published by NPCA falsely paints him as “a liar and forger and/or fabricator of documents.”

Smith’s lawsuit, which was filed March 17 at the Welland courthouse, said the statement was “calculated to disparage Smith with respect to his work in the community and to injure his reputation and goodwill in the community.”

According to the lawsuit, the statement by Timms was published online and disseminated by NPCA through Facebook, on Twitter, and in a full-page advertisement in the Niagara This Week newspaper in November.

The statement was made in response to a document distributed by Smith titled “A Call for Accountability at the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority,” the lawsuit states.

Timms’ statement also criticized Postmedia for publishing a story on the information in the Call for Accountability report.

Contacted Monday, Smith said his court papers speak for themselves.

“I believe the NPCA and Bruce Timms have defamed me, and I look forward to my day in court,” said Smith, 54, a retired major in the Canadian Air Force.

Reached by cellphone, Timms said he had “no comment” on the lawsuit.

Sandy Annunziata, the current chairman of NPCA and a Niagara Region councillor for Fort Erie, said last week he can’t comment on litigation before the courts.

Annunziata replaced Timms, who is a regional councillor for St. Catharines, in an election for the chairman’s position at the conservation authority’s annual meeting in January.

The conservation authority and its former CAO, Carmen D’Angelo, filed their own defamation lawsuits against Smith late last year. NPCA and D’Angelo are each asking for $100,000 from Smith.

D’Angelo has left the conservation authority to assume the position as CAO of Niagara Region.

Smith’s lawsuit said The Call for Accountability report was created after months of research.

Smith’s claim also alleges the original statement from Timms was modified to run as an advertisement in Niagara This Week.

“The defendants modified the special statement before its publication in Niagara This Week newspapers to remove Mr. Smith’s name (and Postmedia’s) because they knew their statements were defamatory, and they sought to obfuscate the target of their defamatory words.”

Smith’s claim said that Timms’ statement was made in retaliation for Smith’s “willingness to speak publicly in favour of bringing accountability and scrutiny to the NPCA.”

The lawsuit also claims Timms and NPCA published the statement knowing that it contained false statements, or with reckless disregard to their truth or falsity.

“The defendants acted in a high-handed, arrogant, deceitful, vindictive and malicious manner in publishing the statements complained of, giving rise to an award of aggravated and punitive damages.”

Lawyer Robert Burns, of Broderick & Partners in Niagara Falls — who is representing both NPCA and D’Angelo in their lawsuits against Smith — sent Smith a letter of notice Nov. 14. with a list of demands.

The letter demanded Smith deliver a full and unqualified written apology for distributing the report.

A second demand asked Smith to provide the NPCA with a written undertaking confirming he will not distribute the document to anyone else, or make similar statements about NPCA in the future. The letter demanded Smith provide the identity of the authors of the report.

The law firm sent Smith another letter at the end of December saying it is moving forward with legal action. D’Angelo added his name to the lawsuit at that time.

Smith’s lawsuit said he developed an interest in local environment issues, especially a proposed real estate development in Niagara Falls called Thundering Waters.

While learning more about, and becoming engaged on the Thunder Waters issues, Smith said he became aware of “questionable governance practices with the board and senior management of the NPCA.”

In his statement, Timms said the NPCA is leading the province in the area of accountability and transparency.

“I am proud of what we have accomplished, and I applaud the efforts of our staff to transform the organization into one that is setting the bar high regarding open, transparent and accountable governance,” he said.

Smith’s lawsuit alleges that he learned a company owned by D’Angelo, DPM Consulting, was awarded a $41,000 contract by NPCA while D’Angelo was a member of the board of directors but on a leave of absence.

Smith’s lawsuit said he made Freedom of Information requests to NPCA for records regarding DPM Consulting’s contract. NPCA first denied these requests, but following an appeal to the Information and Privacy Commissioner, NPCA provided a revised response that “no records were found.”

Smith’s lawsuit said attempts were made to find DPM Consulting in Service Ontario’s Enhanced Business Names Search database but the database provided no results for the name DPM Consulting.

The Call for Accountability report also contained a document the report’s author claimed was obtained from the website ZoomInfo.com. The profile for D’Angelo referenced his job at NPCA.

The profile included in the report also stated D’Angelo was the head of a company called DPM Consulting and that DPM Consulting was based out of Australia.

TNPCA’s letter to Smith alleges the ZoomInfo.com profile is a complete fabrication. D’Angelo has no affiliation with the Australian company. His photograph was lifted from elsewhere on the Internet. The email address listed to contact him does not exist.

D’Angelo’s company is properly registered in Ontario, the letter said.

As previously reported, the Thundering Waters development that attracted Smith’s notice was announced in 2015 by the Chinese firm GR Investments. The company acquired 193.6 hectares of prime property in Niagara Falls west of Marineland and adjacent to Thundering Waters Golf Club. The firm plans to build a mixed-use development on the site that includes residential, commercial, retail and entertainment components. If completed as originally conceived, the investment would total about $1.5 billion.

However, the property includes patches of provincially significant wetlands, which are protected by provincial policy and can’t be developed.

