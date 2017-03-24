YESTERDAY AND TODAY: New way to build houses

Toward the end of the 19th century a new type of residential construction came on the scene. The traditional methods — wood frame, stone, and brick — were joined by poured concrete homes.

Here in Niagara the style was largely the work of Isaac Usher of Queenston. In 1887, he and his son Hudson established the firm of Isaac Usher & Son. One element of that firm was the Queenston Cement Co., which operated lime kilns and related facilities to produce cement in St. Davids, below the Queenston Quarry. Usher used that cement to make concrete, and began putting the concrete to use in building concrete houses.

Most of Usher’s houses were in St. Davids and the farmland nearby, including a couple on York Road and a couple more on Creek Road. Others were constructed in St. Catharines, including ones we’ve discussed here before — one on Welland Avenue just east of Lake, another on Ontario Street across from the former Hotel Dieu Hospital.

But today we’re talking about another set of concrete residences, these in Thorold, dating to a period several years after Usher stopped building his concrete homes ca. 1908. The reinforced concrete houses pictured here are two of a group of four that stand side by side at 110-116 Queen Street S. in Thorold, on the east side of Queen just above Richmond.

That photo, taken in 1913 or 1914, was found in the papers of John Laing Weller, who was the Superintending Engineer of the Third Canal, starting in 1900, and later the Superintending Engineer of the new Welland Ship Canal, from 1912 until construction was suspended during the First World War.

Because the photo comes from Weller’s papers it can be assumed that he had some special interest in the houses. Perhaps it was he who constructed them? He seems to have had an on-going interest in constructing things of concrete — he was the one who in 1906 constructed what were said to be the world’s tallest concrete poles, which once stood in the Old Canal valley between downtown and Glen Ridge.

For work on the Third and Fourth Canals he constructed a concrete scow. He also invented a spouting device for working with concrete on the Canal. And he certainly superintended an enormous amount of concrete work while building the locks and other elements in the new ship canal.

But we really do not know for sure that he had a hand in producing these four houses in Thorold.

It is said that the houses were built for use by executives of the new Pilkington glass plant in nearby Thorold South. Later one of them was occupied by workers on the nearby ship canal.

The houses remain today, a century-plus after their construction, still occupied, still apparently in good shape, as attested to by this week’s “today” photo.

