City investing $4.3M for new buses

The city will spend $4.3 million to purchase six conventional buses to meet a growing ridership demand, and to replace two specialized buses for riders who face mobility issues.



Director of transportation services Karl Dren said the expenditure is to accommodate past council decisions to introduce more half-hour service.



Dren said the municipality started to revise its routing and scheduling in 2014 to better service and make it more convenient for riders.



He said the city is in phase three and 53 per cent of routes will now have peak, half-hour service.



Dren said since 2014, ridership has increased by 16 per cent.



“It did what we anticipated,” he said.



“What we said was going to happen was when you change a routing structure, there’s (initially) a downturn (in ridership).”



Dren said people who were used to the older system were upset with the initial changes, which were then tweaked, and decided not to ride the buses “for a little while.”



“There was a little dip when it was first introduced and it’s been on the rise ever since … once they realized, ‘hey, this is better for me.’”



He said the plan is for 100 per cent peak-hour service on all routes by 2019, depending on council approval.



“Each year I’m presenting in front of council and saying, ‘here’s the next phase.’ I provide all the ridership information … and (tell them) by adding this we’re going to continue that way and our ridership is going to increase.”



As for specialized transit, Dren said the city is introducing new scheduling software.



One is SMS, which will send short text messages to riders when a specialized bus is five minutes from their stop.



“They have a time that we’re going to be there and an SMS message will go to their phone to say we’re going to be there in five minutes,” he said.



“They have to be ready within five minutes of us getting there, or else we have to travel to the next (stop).”



Dren said specialized transit riders will also be able to book a trip online with web booking.

