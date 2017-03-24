Back in the driver’s seat

The St. Catharines Falcons have rediscovered the knack for scoring on the power play, and just in time, too.

After going 9-for-33 with a man advantage in an opening-round sweep of the eighth-seeded Pelham Panthers, the No. 2 seed Falcons went just 2-for-18 in the first four games of a Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League Golden Horseshoe Golden Conference semifinal against the No. 3 seed Niagara Falls Canucks.

While that didn’t keep the Falcons out out of the win column in Games 1 and 2, only converting two of nine chances in their next two games, both one-goal losses, made the much-anticipated matchup best-of-three series.

Playing a man up definitely wasn’t a problem for the host team Friday night at Jack Gatecliff Arena in St. Catharines. The Falcons finished 3-for-7 on the power play on their way to scoring a 5-2 victory to push Niagara Falls to the brink of elimination.

St. Catharines can wrap up the best-of-seven series and advance to play the three-time defending Sutherland Cup champion Caledonia Corvairs for the conference title with a win in Game 6 Sunday afternoon at Gale Centre in Niagara Falls. A seventh game, if needed, would be played Monday back in St. Catharines, starting at 7 p.m.

Falcons forward Tanner Ferreira, selected Postmedia Network’s star of the game after netting two goals, said the team was able to regroup after back-to-back losses that evened the series at two wins apiece.

“We got away from our game plan the last two games and I think today we all bought in,” he said. “We weren’t tired, and we did all the little things right.”

“I think it paid off and we’ve got to bring the same thing Sunday.”

In addition to drills in practice, St. Catharines improved its power play by breaking down the Canucks’ tendencies on the penalty kill.

“We just look at what they’re going on the penalty kill and we try to make some adjustments,” Ferreira said. “We try to find guys who are open and, fortunately, tonight it was who was getting the lucky bounces.”

He said the Falcons won’t want the series to go seven games, though they will enjoy home-ice advantage as the higher seed.

“We want to finish things on Sunday, and we want to bring the same kind of game plan and the same kind of compete.”

Niagara Falls was assessed 30 minutes in penalties on 14 infractions, while nine calls resulted in 19 penalty minutes for St. Catharines. Canucks head coach Frank Pietrangelo pointed out that imbalance in his post-game comments.

“I thought our team came out and played a pretty good game,” Canucks head coach Frank Pietrangelo said. “Obviously, we had to play against more than just a team out there tonight.”

“Hats off to St. Catharines, they won, but whether or not they were the better team tonight, I don’t know.”

Don’t expect Niagara Falls to waste any time dwelling on a loss that puts the Falcons back into the driver’s seat.

“We have to forget this one, it’s over,” he said. “We can’t do anything about the game now. We’ve got to prepare for the next game.”

“We’ll regroup and come back Sunday and, hopefully, force a Game 7 here again Monday.”

Niagara Falls, seeking to take its first lead in the series after trailing 0-2 at one point, outshot the 17-8 in the first period, but the Canucks’ dominance was limited to the shot counter. On the scoreboard, it was a different story with Brandon Skubel opening the scoring 7:25 into the game with his first goal of the playoff for the Falcons.

St. Catharines also found the back of the net with two minutes remaining in the opening frame but officials ruled it no goal because the net was off its moorings.

No discussion was needed after the Falcons scored their second goal, for a second time. Ferreira found himself in perfect position in front of the net to convert a pass from the back of the net into his fifth goal of the post-season.

St. Catharines, on a 5-on-3 power play after their goaltender, Owen Savory, was knocked to the ice, went up 3-0 on Riley McCourt’s fifth goal of the playoffs.

The third period was barely underway when the Falcons scored with a man advantage, on Mitchell Webb’s second of the playoffs; at the 24-second mark.

Harrison Cottam put Niagara Falls on the scoreboard 5:28 into the final frame, but the Falcons regained their four-goal lead a little more than minutes later on Ferreira’s second of the game.

Tanner Brown rounded out the scoring with his first of the playoffs bringing the visitors to within three with 1:37 remaining in regulation.

The series became a best-of-three after Niagara Falls victories in Game 3, 4-3 in overtime; and Game, 5-4 in regulation; erased a 2-0 St. Catharines lead.

Falcons Feathers: Defenceman Patrick MacDonald was out of the St. Catharines lineup after injuring his left eye in Game 4 of the series Wednesday night in Niagara Falls. His No. 43 was hanging between the Falcons bench and fans were invited to send their well wishes by signing a card at the 50-50 table.

THE SCOOP

Falcons 5, Canucks 2

Postmedia Network star of the game: St. Catharines forward Tanner Ferreira, with two goals.

Scoring for Niagara Falls Canucks: Harrison Cottam (4), Tanner Brown (1). Scoring for St. Catharines Falcons: Brandon Skubel (1), Tanner Ferreira (5), (6) PP, Riley McCourt (5) PP, Mitchell Webb (2) PP.

Goaltending, shots-saves: Niagara Falls, Zach Moore, 25-20; Adam Dentico, 4-4; St. Catharines, Owen Savory, 27-25.

Power play, goals-chances: Niagara Falls, 0-3; St. Catharines, 3-7.

Penalties, in minutes: Niagara Falls, 30; St. Catharines, 19.

Attendance at Jack Gatecliff Arena: 762.

Next game in series: Sunday, at Gale Centre, Niagara Falls, 3 p.m.