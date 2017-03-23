Sir Winston Churchill’s Carlie White placed first overall in Level 6 and Lakeshore Catholic’s Susan Santillan in Level 2 after topping all four events – bars, beam, floor, vault – in points at the Southern Ontario Secondary Schools Association gymnastics championships.

Ridgeway-Crystal Beach had three first-place finishers: Trinity Bernier, bars, vault, Level 4; Samantha Taylor, floor, Level 4; Sarah Watson, bars, floor, vault, Level 5.

Saint Paul gymnasts Madison Hartl, bars, vault; and Ruthanne Nicholson, floor; had first-place finishes in Level 3.

Faith Anderson placed first in bars and beam for Lakeshore in Level 1.

Whalers win 11th playoff game in a row

Matthew Hore and Manny Manns each scored twice and Blake Luscombe collected five assists as the Niagara Whalers improved to 11-0 in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League playoffs with a 7-1 victory over the Parry Sound Islanders.

Ralfs Circenis, Paolo Sivilotti and Travis Valvo rounded out the scoring for the Port Colborne-based Whalers in Wednesday night’s road win to take 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven Russell Cup league championship final.

Milan Prusek replied for Parry Sound scoring the first goal of the game.

One-time St. Catharines goaltender Joel Horodziejcyzk earned the victory in net for Niagara which outshot Parry Sound 45-20.

Game 2 in the series gets underway 7:30 p.m. Friday at Vale Centre in Port Colborne, with the third and fourth games taking place Saturday, in Parry Sound, 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, in Port Colborne, 7 p.m., respectively.

The Whalers advanced to the final in their third year in the league by sweeping the opening three rounds of the playoffs. They went 10-0 while outscoring opponents 88-10.

It’s hockey weekend in Niagara Falls

Teams of elder skatesmen, some 60 and older, are in Niagara Falls competing in the 33rd annual Cataracts Adult Hockey Tournament.

Action in the 84-team, four-day competition started Thursday at the two rinks at Gale Centre, as well as at Chippawa Arena. Championship finals in all 22 divisions take place Sunday at Gale Centre.

More than 1,300 players from as far as Cleveland and Princeton, N.J., are taking part in a tournament that features open divisions for players 20 and older, and specific age-restricted divisions for 35 and older, 40 and older, 50 and older, 55 and older, as well as 60 and older.

Admission is free and the full schedule is available online at http://home.cogeco.ca/~sports/2017Final.pdf.

“Many of the older divisions may not have the speed they once had, but they sure remember how the game is played with skill and passing the puck,” tournament chairman Winston Auld said. “The younger open division have many players who just finished junior a year ago, so they can still fly out there.”