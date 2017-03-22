Student condo development moving forward

A seven-storey, 42-unit condominium planned for Niagara St., near Woodlawn Rd., and marketed toward college students, was given the go-ahead following a recorded vote at council.



Councillors David McLeod, Mark Carl, Michael Petrachenko, Leo Van Vliet, John Mastroianni, Mary Ann Grimaldi, and Mayor Frank Campion all voted in favour of the staff report recommending approval of the plan. Councillors Tony DiMarco, John Chiocchio and Bonnie Fokkens voted against it, while councillors Pat Chioccho, Rocky Letourneau and Jim Larouche were absent from the meeting.



Ward 1 Coun. Mark Carl supported the staff report and said it is consistent with provincial and city policies regarding infill and high density intensification.



Carl agreed Niagara St. is one of the busiest streets in the city, but said it could support the condominium and associated traffic.



Ward 2 Coun. David McLeod said development is never easy as decisions made by council affect people’s lives.



“We’ve affected people by not having the proper zoning in place. Twenty years ago we could have avoided some of the issues in the First Ave. area if we had the right zoning. This is part of our official plan, and something we need to do to help the area,” said McLeod.



Mayor Frank Campion said decisions over things such as the condominium are never easy, and that adapting to success can be disruptive.



Welland, he said, and the college, are enjoying success right now and the city can’t stay stagnant when it comes to development and change.



“I talked to the mayor of Waterloo about this issue as they had a similar project.”



Waterloo is home to colleges and universities, and its mayor told Campion the best way to stop student sprawl through neighbourhoods is to contain it. And the best way to contain it is through intensification, building places such as the Niagara St. condominium, which can house more students.



“I’m strongly opposed to this development in that area. You’re looking at one of the most dangerous and busiest intersections in the city. To add something like this in that area, to me is just absurd,” said Ward 4 Coun. Tony DiMarco



While DiMarco said he’s not opposed to development in Welland, he felt the building could be located in a more suitable location. He didn’t believe the number of conditions, there are 15, put in the report by city and outside agencies could be met by the developers.



“I have a real bad feeling about this … it doesn’t sit right with me,” Ward 3 Coun. John Chiocchio told council.



“I praise people for wanting to build here, but it should be downtown. That is where they need to be,” he said, adding he doesn’t believe student housing shouldn’t be across from a cemetery.



The property, at 699 Niagara St., sits across from Woodlawn Rd. cemetery on the west side of Niagara St. beside the Esso station.



Chiocchio questioned city planner Grant Munday over the time frame of the build, and if Niagara St. would be kept clear of construction debris and mud during that time. He also asked what would happen if any human remains were found on the property.



Munday said while he’s not an expert on construction, a building of the size proposed could take more than a year from start to finish. As for debris and mud on the road, it would be a regional issue, since Niagara St. is a regional road, that the city or residents could pass on.



“We don’t anticipate any archeological remains being found on the site,” said Munday, adding if any were, the site would be shut down to carry out an investigation.







