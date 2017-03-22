Stepping out with Terra Lightfoot

Some parents offer a disappointed sigh when their kid hints at a career in music. Others offer half-hearted support.

Then there’s Hamilton singer Terra Lightfoot’s mom and dad, who were actually more enthused than she was.

“I’m very lucky,” she recalls. “I remember I wanted to play covers in bars, and when I was 19 my mom drove me around to all the bars and dropped off my musical resume. How adorable!”

Her grandfather took some convincing, she adds, but even he could see what was happening. Lightfoot was not putting that guitar down.

“At first he thought ‘You’re a rock musician? No, this is not the profession that we want for you!’ And now he just goes along with it…we look for guitars.”

Family support has grown into national buzz for the roots rocker, who joins Donovan Woods at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre Friday night. And vindication of sorts for Lightfoot, who has never shied away from calling out the assumptions and double standards affecting women in the music industry. While critics were on board immediately with Lightfoot’s alt-country sound, some within the business were slow to take her serious.

“Ten years ago, if I walked into a show with a guitar people would ask me if it was my boyfriend’s,” she says. “Now that doesn’t happen. But there’s definitely still a sense of that anywhere you go.

“I’ve done it myself, where I meet somebody backstage and make the wrong assumption about them. Whoever they are, man or woman. But the cool things that are happening, I’m realizing, is that women are now producing their own records. We always have, it’s just nobody gives us credit.

“My next album, I’ll be a producer on it. There’s a tonne of women doing the same thing, but nobody knows who they are.”

A fixture in Hamilton’s music scene for years, both solo and with her part-time collective The Dinner Belles, Lightfoot took a detour into rock/pop on her second release, 2015’s Every Time My Mind Runs Wild. Steady touring ever since will play a huge role in the sound of her upcoming third album, which marks another swerve of sorts.

“I guess we could say we’re going in kind of a soul music direction,” she says. “I’ve been doing this crazy thing where, whenever we drive the van…I make an effort to go to a local record store. And usually I end up spending in the neighborhood of $200 and I come out with a box of records. I’ve been listening to old soul stuff, like Esther Phillips. Just ‘out there’ stuff, like the Fleetwood Mac rock record before Lindsey Buckingham joined the band.

“That’s where I’m coming from. What folks can expect to hear is a bit more ‘mature’ me, because I’ve been on the road now for a couple years. I think we have a good show happening now.”

Prior to the St. Catharines show, Lightfoot will lead a songwriting workshop at Laura Secord Secondary School, continuing a long tradition of helping young musicians.

Fostering new fans is a Lightfoot specialty, and two years on the road has emphasized how important it is.

“It’s always taught me to be kind to everybody I meet,” she says. “Because, I’ve met people on the other side of the stage - in the audience - and trying to meet them after the show. You remember your good experiences, and you remember the bad ones. I make it my aim to always be a good experience for everybody that I meet.

“It’s a job like anybody else’s…you have days where you don’t feel like going to work. But my job is certainly so much easier, because I love it. I’m lucky in that regard. But I’m sure there are accountants that love their jobs too!”

