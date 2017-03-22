Fort Erie student wins baking competition

Kris Dube

Special to the Times

Hailey Patrick didn’t have high expectations when she entered her first cooking competition.

So the Grade 10 Fort Erie Secondary School student was surprised when she won the gold medal at the Niagara College cookoff, held at the Niagara-on-the-Lake campus recently.

She made bread, buns, 15 shortbread cookies, and decorated and iced a cake in about three hours.

Competing against 22 other students, she listened to the judges call names that weren’t hers when the final results were announced.

When they said her name, she couldn’t believe it.

“I was a little bit shocked because I didn’t expect to win anything,” she said.

The large audience at the competition didn’t phase her, she said - she just blocked them out of her mind when under pressure.

“Do what you have to do and don’t worry about anything else.”

Patrick also took part in the District School Board of Niagara skills competition the following day along with other FESS students, and although results have not yet been announced, they should be soon, and it is expected that there will be at least one or two top-three finishes, said teacher Afshin Keyvani.

Now that Patrick is a critically-acclaimed baker, her family is reaping the benefits, said the student.

“They know I’m good at it so when we have something coming up, they ask me to bake something,” she said.

Patrick will continue her culinary skills as a student at Greater Fort Erie Secondary School when it opens in September.