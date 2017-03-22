Jumpstart helps fund basketball camps

Kris Dube

Special to the Times

The Fort Erie Multicultural Centre is making a full-court press with a new basketball camp and clinics.

About 80 students have been building their skills since late last year through the clinics, which are held Monday and Friday evenings at the Fort Erie Secondary School gymnasium.

The most recent camp was held during March break but another is expected to hit the rim in the summer.

With financial support from Canadian Tire Jumpstart, the clinics also offer a full-time facilitator.

Moses Balabyekkubo, a FESS graduate who played at Niagara College, and trained his niece in preparation for her role on the all-Ontario team, is excited to be a part of the new programs.

“This is something I’ve always wanted to do,” he said.

With the help of the FEMC, Balabyekkubo said he envisioned what has been offered to local youth for the last few months and will be for as long as possible.

“It made me really want to push and build something,” he said.

All facets of the sport are covered – skills, development, cardio, and much more.

“We touch on all aspects,” he said.

The current clinic, considered a community development program, ends in a couple of weeks but the next one begins in April.

Jumpstart also supports 200 Fort Erie kids in other sports, through a separate pool of money.

“This was a great opportunity we saw to offer this,” said Sondra Barrett from the FEMC.

Joining the group last Friday was Niagara River Lions assistant coach Grace Lokole, who has also coached the Niagara College team.

“I’m a big supporter of Niagara basketball and I’m glad to be here,” he said.

For more information, call 905-871-3641.