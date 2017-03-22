Fort Erie making strides for future generations

Kris Dube

Special to the Times

Mayor Wayne Redekop says the local government is making great strides in setting Fort Erie’s younger generations up for the future but more support is needed from other levels of government to allow major projects in town to move forward.

The annual State of Fort Erie address, hosted by the Greater Fort Erie Chamber of Commerce, was held Tuesday at the Italo-Canadian Club on Dipietro Street.

Those in attendance, mostly people from the local business community, heard from Redekop as well as Fort Erie Economic Development and Tourism Corporation general manager Jim Thibert.

An economic preparedness study, an industrial land strategy and a master servicing plan are the crux of what the Town of Fort Erie needs to move ahead with, said Mayor Redekop at Tuesday’s event.

It’s all about keeping young people in the area and entice new ones at the same time, said Redekop.

“We have to be able to meet their needs – we have to be able to attract them here."

There are also three major projects on Fort Erie’s radar – the Canadian Motor Speedway, the Miller’s Creek Marina Project and a residential and commercial development near the Fort Erie Race Track.

With a cost of close to $30 million anticipated for water and wastewater services for the speedway and marina projects together, Redekop says upper-tier governments, such as the Region, should be finding ways to contribute to the remaining steps needed for these massive projects.

“This is the time we need to start making these infrastructure improvements because if we wait – we will lose opportunities."

Redekop also said residents should appreciate the current council’s decision to spend more than $1.5 million on local roads.

“If we don’t do this today, we hamper our ability to be competitive tomorrow,” said Redekop, who before being elected in 2014 – served as Fort Erie’s Mayor from 1996 to 2003.

Thibert, EDTC general manager, also stressed the importance of the studies and strategies highlighted by Redekop. He reiterated a message he’s been delivering for many years – that there are employment opportunities in Greater Fort Erie, many of them in factories.

“It’s not that we don’t have jobs for people – we don’t have people to fill these jobs,” he said.

Thibert said that successful companies such as Fleet Canada are showing signs of adapting to today’s technology and hiring younger people.

Ten years ago, the aerospace manufacturer had an average labour force of 61 years old but today, it’s been reduced to 54 years old.

“You need new people with new ideas,” said Thibert.

He also touched on the success of the Fort Erie Race Track, which has broken its own wagering records year after year since 2010.

A hotel and other amenities proposed for the surrounding lands of the track by its new owner is expected to continue moving ahead once construction of the speedway has begun.