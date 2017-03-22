Falls to go dark for Earth Hour

The falls will once again go dark for Earth Hour this Saturday.

As one of several global landmarks shutting off its illumination, the lights on the falls will be off from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. to help raise awareness of climate change.

The falls are normally illuminated from 8:30 p.m. to midnight this time of year, before shifting to 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on April 1.

Participating attractions in recent years have included the Eiffel Tower, the Colosseum, Golden Gate Bridge and the Sydney Opera House.

Originated by the World Wildlife Fund, the initial Earth Hour was a one hour ‘lights off’ event held in Sydney, Australia in 2007. By the next year, more than 400 cities in 35 countries were participating.

According to the WWF, it is now the largest symbolic mass participation event in the world, held in more than 7,000 towns and cities in more than 178 countries.

In addition to the falls, at least two other brightly-lit tourist attractions in the city will be less bright for an hour. Niagara Casinos spokeswoman Mallory Antonello says the city’s two casinos will be “turning off as many lights as safely possible” at 8:30 p.m.

While the event is mainly symbolic, cities have reported a dramatic decrease in energy use during Earth Hour each year. In 2009, Toronto saw a decrease of 15.1% from the previous event, while the rest of Ontario went down 6%.

In 2010, an estimated 90 million Americans took part in Earth Hour.

Niagara Falls community development coordinator Jeff Guarasci says the event is part of year-long efforts to involve local youth in the environment “in hopes of a cleaner future.”

“As an example, the Park in the City Committee annually conducts clean-up and tree planting events involving high school and elementary students and other members of the public.”

“Earth Hour is an important reminder, but it is meant as a starting point,” adds Oneida/Six Nations member Celeste Smith, part of the Indigenous Solidarity Coalition at Brock University. “I really hope people take it seriously and try and reduce their impacts on the earth not just one day out of the year. We only have one mother!”

jlaw@sunmedia.ca