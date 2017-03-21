Summer of disco, classic rock at Seneca

The Seneca Niagara Casino is getting its mirror ball and bell bottoms ready.

A new slate of shows for summer will bring back the ‘70s and ‘80s both indoors and outdoors.

On June 24, the Village People, Sister Sledge, Rose Royce and The Trammps will share the stage at the Seneca Niagara Events center for A Night at the Disco. They’ll offer some of the iconic dance songs of their era, including We Are Family, YMCA, Disco Inferno and Car Wash. Tickets start at $55 U.S.

Two weeks earlier, on June 10, soul icon Gladys Knight will play the Events Center, bringing her trademark hits Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me, Neither One of Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye) and Midnight Train to Georgia. Tickets start at $45 U.S.

A special outdoor concert on Aug. 18 will unite classic rock mainstays Styx and REO Speedwagon. The two bands combined for stadium staples like Come Sail Away, Mr. Roboto, Keep on Loving You and Can’t Fight This Feeling. Tickets start at $45 U.S.

At the casino’s more intimate, 440-seat Bear’s Den Showroom, comedians Nick Di Paulo and Big Jay Oakerson team up June 1 ($20), followed by Frank Marino’s Diva show June 9 and 10 ($55), violinist Jean-Luc Ponty June 23 ($45), and America’s Got Talent illusionists The Clairvoyants June 24 ($45).

Tickets for all shows go on sale March 24, noon, at www.ticketmaster.com or by phoning 1-800-745-3000.