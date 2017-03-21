Funeral set for Nathan Dumas

The community will gather this week to remember a seven-year-old boy who died much too young, as the manhunt continues for a man accused of killing him.

An obituary for Nathan Dumas, published in Tuesday's Standard, describes him as a “truly kind, loving boy with a big heart, full of compassion for everyone and everything.”

The obituary says Nathan “was always quick to help anyone who may have been in need. As the polite young gentleman he was, he never missed an opportunity to open a door, give a gift or come to the defence of a good friend.”

“There are no words to express the unbearable heartbreak we feel in his loss. He will be fondly remembered by everyone who has been blessed to have met him,” it says.

The obituary says family members, including his mother Whitney, and younger siblings, grandparents and others “will forever miss him with all their hearts,” along with people who knew him from throughout the community.

Visitation is being held at Pleasantview Funeral Home, 2000 Merrittville Hwy., Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m., and Friday from noon to 2 p.m., followed by a celebration of Nathan's life in the funeral home chapel.

Nathan was critically injured Friday morning and died a day later in hospital. The nature of his injuries has not been released by police.

His death has also been devastating to his friends and teachers at Harriet Tubman Elementary School, where Nathan was a Grade 2 student.

Kim Yielding, the District School Board of Niagara's manager of communications and public relations, says coping with the death of someone close is one of the most difficult challenges people can face. And it can be even more challenging for children.

“We shared the news with children when they came back on Monday from March Break. We shared it in their classrooms with their teachers in age-appropriate ways,” she says.

As trusted adults that the students are familiar with, teachers at the school were asked “to share the sad news,” because they know their students best and understand how they would react to the tragedy.

Yielding says a team of social workers and a psychologist will be present at the school throughout the week.

“Their purpose is to support students if they want to speak about their feelings surrounding Nathan's passing, and also to help them work through their grief, giving them some coping strategies.”

Parents, she adds, have been notified about the services being offered at the school, allowing them to work with school staff to address any specific concerns about their children and how they're coping with Nathan's death.

The students have also been busy sharing their fondest memories of Nathan with his family.

“His classmates and students at the school are creating a special memory box for Nathan's family. If they have a special picture they want to share, or they have a story about Nathan or a picture of what they loved about Nathan, a favourite memory, they're writing those down or making artwork.”

The items contributed are being collected and stored in a box, “as a way for students to remember Nathan and work through their grief,” Yielding says.

“It's also a very special gift for the family when it's finished.”

Meanwhile, the manhunt continues for the boy's stepfather Justin Kuijer, 43, accused of second-degree murder in his death.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for Kuijer, for second-degree murder in relation to the child's death. Kuijer also faces a charge of attempted murder related to an incident that happened at about 10:25 a.m., Friday, when an employee at the RBC branch on Martindale Road was stabbed.

The woman, whom police have not identified, is recovering in hospital.

NRP Const. Phil Gavin says local police officers have so far received more than 100 tips related to the manhunt.

Despite tips and reported sightings of Kuijer in other parts of the province, Ontario Provincial Police acting Staff Sgt. Peter Leon says they have so far proven fruitless.

“Unfortunately, there appears to be a source up in the Muskoka area that is utilizing social media to put information out there and it is causing a bit of unnecessary attention, given this very serious investigation,” he says.

Leon says the Bracebridge OPP detachment has received three calls regarding sightings of the suspect.

“There were a few reports that were thoroughly investigated, and determined to be unrelated,” he says, adding his office has been working with Niagara Regional Police on the investigation.

Reports of a sighting of Kujier led Niagara police to issue a statement via Twitter, saying: “Re: Port Severn – This is not a confirmed sighting. We are working with local police to follow up on the information. We are asking the public to be vigilant and report any information or possible sightings. We reiterate that Justin Kuijer is considered armed and dangerous.”