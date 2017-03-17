Accusations of being the purveyors of ‘fake’ news continue to be thrown in the faces of media outlets south of the border, as the Trump administration attacks and denigrates news outlets whose coverage it dislikes.

The 45th president of the United States continues to misuse the term, and that misuse and misunderstanding of what fake news is has spread to Niagara and the rest of Canada.

Fake news is a specific term describing stories that are total fabrications, knowingly created and shared on the Internet to drive up clicks on websites and mislead the public.

It can indeed be disheartening to work in the news business these days. News hounds have always had to cope with the sharp edge of public opinion. At times highly-regarded, and at others derided, over the years we’ve been described glowingly as guarantors of a working democracy, or contemptuously as muckrakers, a term which every investigative journalist should aspire to as it was originally used to refer to those early 20th century reporters who dug into and uncovered corruption in government.

But today’s climate is worse than ever. In the pages of this paper last Saturday, two columns appeared from local contributors which discussed ‘fake’ news. One essentially labels all mainstream media as a source of fake news, a statement that needs to be addressed.

The problems facing today’s newspapers are immense and structural in nature. They are due to changes in technology, a fractured media landscape and many other factors which have helped contribute to declining revenues. Efforts to overcome those challenges continue.

But the relevance of the newspaper you are holding in your hand or reading online or through social media has not declined, and that can be seen in readership numbers. On the same day the articles in question appeared in the three Niagara dailies, some 68,000 computers visited those three newspapers’ websites, according to our online analytics program. That’s a fairly normal number for a Saturday in March and doesn’t include the nearly 20,000 households that buy the print editions of those same papers each day. While some of those online readers were from outside Niagara, the vast majority of readers live right here.

They bought those papers or got onto those websites because they were interested in finding out what was happening in their communities, in their country and in their world.

And our multimedia reporters, who have trained long and hard, and who have honed their craft over the years to become award-winning writers and photographers, helped those tens of thousands of people do just that.

We’re proud of the people who bring you the news each day, of their hard work and professionalism. Of their honesty. Of the stories, pictures and videos they bring to you.

Those stories, pictures and videos are not ‘fake,’ they are as real as the blizzard which struck Niagara earlier this week.

Those same reporters who are so often denigrated for their efforts will continue to bring those real stories to you because they believe in the importance of what they do.

— Postmedia Network